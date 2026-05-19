Sony Raises Cost Of Shorter PS Plus Plans Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Sony has raised PlayStation Plus prices for new customers in select markets, increasing the cost of one-month and three-month subscriptions from 20 May as pressure builds across the video games industry over tariffs, currency swings, platform costs and weaker consumer spending.

The company said the change was being made because of“ongoing market conditions”, with one-month subscriptions now starting at $10.99 in the United States, €9.99 in Europe and £7.99 in the United Kingdom. Three-month subscriptions will start at $27.99, €27.99 and £21.99 respectively. The change applies to new customers, while existing members will generally keep their current price unless they allow a subscription to lapse, change tiers or alter their membership. Users in India and Turkey are not covered by that price protection.

The move affects the shorter-duration PlayStation Plus plans, leaving the annual membership structure unchanged for now. The one-month plan in the US rises by $1 from $9.99, while the three-month plan increases by $3 from $24.99. In the UK, the one-month plan moves from £6.99 to £7.99, while the three-month plan rises from £19.99 to £21.99. Sony has not issued a detailed explanation of whether the adjustment applies differently across Essential, Extra and Premium in every market, but the published pricing refers to entry-level subscription access.

PlayStation Plus is central to Sony's console business because it links multiplayer access, monthly downloadable titles, cloud storage, discounts and, on higher tiers, larger catalogues of PS4, PS5 and classic games. The service was redesigned in 2022 into Essential, Extra and Premium tiers to compete more directly with subscription models such as Xbox Game Pass, while preserving the older requirement that many multiplayer games on PlayStation need a paid membership. See also Bungie charge clouds PlayStation earnings See also Bungie charge clouds PlayStation earnings The price rise comes after a broader tightening of Sony's gaming economics. PlayStation 5 hardware has faced higher prices in several markets, with the company citing inflation, currency volatility and higher supply-chain costs. The cost of components, logistics and platform infrastructure has remained a concern for console makers, even as the PS5 generation enters a mature phase and competition for household entertainment spending intensifies. Sony had already lifted annual PlayStation Plus prices in 2023, when the 12-month Essential plan in the US rose from $59.99 to $79.99, Extra increased from $99.99 to $134.99, and Premium moved from $119.99 to $159.99. That earlier adjustment drew criticism from subscribers because it changed the value calculation for a service that many players use primarily for online multiplayer rather than access to a rotating games library. The latest increase is narrower, but it targets users who pay monthly or quarterly, often the group most sensitive to cash flow and least willing to commit to a full year. Short-term subscriptions are also used by players who return for major releases, sports titles or online games during specific periods, making the higher price a potential friction point for casual and budget-conscious users. The timing is significant for Sony. The company continues to depend heavily on recurring digital revenue from subscriptions, add-on content and store commissions as console hardware margins remain constrained. PlayStation Network has become a critical part of Sony's gaming division, providing steadier income than the cyclical sale of consoles and first-party games. Raising subscription prices can support margins, but it risks intensifying scrutiny over the quality of monthly games and the depth of the catalogue. See also Brazil readies for Gamescom Latam spotlight See also Brazil readies for Gamescom Latam spotlight Competition is also shifting. Microsoft has repositioned Xbox around Game Pass, PC access and cloud gaming, while Nintendo's subscription business remains cheaper but less expansive. Sony has avoided matching Microsoft's strategy of putting major first-party releases into its subscription service on day one, arguing that such a model could weaken investment in premium game development. That stance means PlayStation Plus must justify higher pricing through catalogue strength, online reliability and exclusive benefits rather than guaranteed access to new blockbuster releases at launch.