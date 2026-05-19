MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 May 2026 – During Donald Trump's high-profile diplomatic visit to China, a state-level welcome banquet was hosted in Beijing, assembling global industry leaders from the semiconductors, consumer electronics, new energy and intelligent manufacturing sectors. Beyond diplomatic protocol, the banquet's strategic seating arrangement sparked extensive industry discussion, with a dedicated elite tech table becoming the focal point of global industrial attention. Jia Shaoqian, Chairman of Hisense Group, was invited to the exclusive tech table, seated alongside iconic U.S. tech figures including Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Jensen Huang, and Tyson Jacob. The premium seating objectively validates Hisense's worldwide technological prowess and authoritative industrial discourse power.

The high-end roundtable establishes a premium communication channel bridging Chinese manufacturing and U.S. hard technology. While U.S. representatives cover artificial intelligence, advanced semiconductors and new energy vehicles, Hisense represents China's sophisticated technology manufacturing with a multi-dimensional technological layout. Shattering the long-standing stereotype of a conventional home appliance maker, the company has built inimitable technological barriers in high-end display and smart home sectors, maintaining sustained technological iteration and undisputed global technological advantages in 2026.

Empowered by its end-to-end industrial chain capability, Hisense occupies an apex position in the global display industry. The company's self-developed RGB-Mini LED technology achieves comprehensive leadership in R&D, mass production and technological iteration. Equipped with the pioneering Linglong 4-Core True Colour Backlight system and independently developed Hi-View AI image processing chip, Hisense's 2026 latest UX series features 110% BT.2020 ultra-wide colour gamut, 10,000 nits peak brightness and 134-bit high-precision colour control, reproducing over 120 million distinct colours. With these innovations, Hisense now has a one-year technological head start over its competitors, enabling the enterprise to set industrial benchmarks and secure rule-making authority within the global display ecosystem.

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Hisense remains an undisputed global pioneer in laser display technology, holding full independent intellectual property rights covering laser light sources, optical modules and terminal devices. Continuous investment in underlying optical research enables superior imaging performance with ultra-high contrast, eye-friendly visual comfort and wide colour gamut. The persistent technological edge reinforces Hisense's dominant market share in the global laser TV industry, consolidating its status as an indispensable Chinese technological powerhouse in the high-end display landscape.

Beyond display technologies, Hisense expands its technological frontier in premium smart home appliances. The self-developed heat pump washing machine adopts an innovative four-in-one integrated heat pump structure, delivering low-temperature fabric-friendly washing and drying while significantly cutting energy consumption. As an original global energy-saving home appliance solution, it embodies Hisense's green manufacturing philosophy and diversified R&D strength beyond display technology.

During the banquet, Jia Shaoqian engaged in in-depth dialogues with international tech elites regarding technological innovation, transnational industrial collaboration and eco-friendly intelligent manufacturing. The high-level face-to-face communication enhances mutual trust and cooperation potential between Chinese and U.S. technology enterprises. Adhering to a globalised development strategy, Hisense maintains steady overseas revenue and robust independent brand influence, with its technology-oriented products widely recognised across mainstream international markets.

The prestigious seating arrangement serves as compelling proof of global recognition for China's high-end manufacturing industry. As a leading Chinese tech enterprise, Hisense has obtained equal diplomatic-level dialogue status within the world's top technological circle. Moving forward, Hisense will consistently invest in independent R&D, continuously iterate RGB-Mini LED, laser display and heat pump appliance technologies, and actively explore global industrial cooperation. Committed to technological empowerment, Hisense will further strengthen the global influence and industrial voice of Chinese high-end manufacturing.

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Visit hisense to learn more about Hisense's innovative products available now in Singapore.

Disclaimer: This article is an objective industrial observation without exaggerated promotional statements. All technical parameters are sourced from Hisense's official 2026 product releases.

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About Hisense

Founded in 1969, Hisense is a global technology group operating in 160+ countries, with a strong portfolio across TVs, home appliances, air-conditioning and commercial solutions. Recognised as one of the Top 2 TV brands worldwide, Hisense continues to strengthen its global presence through innovation, quality manufacturing and major international partnerships, including its role as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM