Middle East War 'Risks Slowing Swiss Economy'

If the war between the United States and Iran drags on, oil prices are likely to soar above $150 a barrel, reviving fears of recession.

“The increase in the price of petroleum products (such as petrol and heating oil) is currently costing Swiss consumers around CHF170 million a month. This corresponds to less than 0.5% of their expenditure,” stated Alessandro Bee and Matteo Mosimann in a study published on Tuesday.

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Faced with soaring prices at the pump,“consumer morale suffered in March and April, falling to its lowest level for almost two and a half years. On the other hand, the rise in oil prices has so far had little impact on industrial morale”, they added.

With the prospect of an imminent easing in the conflict between Washington and Tehran, UBS expect global oil supplies to return to normal in the second half of the year.

But even in this scenario,“the Swiss economy is likely to suffer, although this remains manageable”, the study warned.

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The economists have therefore scaled back their growth forecasts for Switzerland this year and next. In 2026, they now expect a rise in gross domestic product (GDP), adjusted for sporting events, of just 0.7%, compared with +0.9% in their projections made before the start of the war at the end of February. Real wages are expected to rise by 0.6%.

In 2027, GDP should accelerate by 1.4%, after expectations of +1.5% previously.“The German tax package should boost confidence in the second half of the year and especially in 2027. The Swiss economy could also benefit from this,” said Bee and Mosimann.

Inflation is now expected to be 0.6% this year and next, compared with a 0.3% acceleration in consumer prices in 2026 in the previous estimates.

But if the Strait of Hormuz were to remain closed for an extended period,“the Swiss economy could experience a sharper slowdown in growth, or even a recession in the event of an oil shortage”, they warned.

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In such a scenario, the Swiss economy“would face much higher inflation and much weaker growth prospects”. Economists at Switzerland's largest bank do not rule out a spike in oil prices to over $150 a barrel, in the event of“friction on the oil market” leading to“energy shortages or even blackouts”.

After a joint American-Israeli attack on Iran at the end of February, followed by Tehran's retaliation with missiles and drones in the region, the warring parties have been observing a fragile ceasefire since the beginning of April.

Blowing hot and cold, US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he had abandoned his planned attack on Iran on Tuesday and said that“serious negotiations” were taking place.

He went on to say that he had a“very good chance” of reaching an agreement with the Islamic Republic. But he also said that Washington was ready to launch“a full-scale, all-out attack” on Iran“if an acceptable agreement is not reached” with Tehran.

This content was published on May 12, 2026 Unlike during the 1973 oil crisis, Switzerland is not threatened by a recession despite rising energy prices and the tense situation in the Middle East.