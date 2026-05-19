Swiss Railway Freight Rejig Affects 200 Employees

Employees will have to change their place of work or retrain within the company. Redundancies will be the exception, the company announced on Tuesday.

As announced in December, Swiss Railways will be stepping up wagonload services (TWCI), in which wagons from several customers are grouped together to form freight trains.

The Confederation has entrusted the cargo division with the service mandate.

TWCI will be considerably more efficient from December onwards, the company said. The aim is to make freight traffic profitable from 2033.

Around 30 employees in French-speaking Switzerland are affected. Swiss Railways is offering them a change of workplace, integration into a subsidiary or partner network, or a supported career change within the company.

Adapted from French by AI/mga

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