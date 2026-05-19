Preventive Culling Controls Swiss Wolf Population

More than 220 wolves have been killed so far, without having caused any prior damage.

During the last regulatory period from September 2025 to the end of January 2026, 77 wolves were killed, according to the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN). In the 2024/2025 period, the number was 92 wolves, and in the first, shortened period, 55 animals were killed. In each case, fewer animals were shot than the federal government had authorized.

+ How many wolves are good for Switzerland?

During the third regulatory period, 76 wolves were shot proactively and one reactively, after a certain level of damage to livestock had been exceeded, reported FOEN. The agency had authorized the culling of approximately 115 animals.

This content was published on Nov 9, 2023 While farmers were relieved by the Federal Council decision on preventive culling, the announcement also met with criticism. Join the discussion.