Blackcap Replaces Chaffinch As Most Common Swiss Bird

There are now almost one million breeding pairs of blackcaps in Switzerland, according to the Swiss Ornithological Institute. The species is benefiting from the expansion of forests at higher altitudes.

+ You're in luck if you spot these Swiss birds

Another reason for the increase is that more and more birds are spending the winter in Europe instead of migrating south.

At the same time, according to the monitoring, chaffinch populations have declined.“Regardless of the change at the top, the decline of the chaffinch is puzzling because its causes are largely unknown,” the report states.

Other well-known birds such as the sparrow and the blackbird still made it into the top ten most common species. The street pigeon, on the other hand, is not even in the top 50.

For Bird Monitoring 2025, around 300 employees of the Swiss Ornithological Institute spent over 3,000 hours collecting data on breeding birds.

This content was published on Mar 20, 2026 Present alongside our ancestors for almost 10,000 years, sparrows are still among the birds closest to humans and the most common in Switzerland. But in Europe their population is declining, notes the Swiss Ornithological Institute.