Switzerland's Reserves: How Long Can It Survive Without Imports?
I cover climate change and energy through reportages, articles, interviews and in-depth reports. I am interested in the impacts of global warming on everyday life and solutions for an emission-free planet. Passionate about travel and discovery, I studied biology and other natural sciences. I have been a journalist for SWI swissinfo for more than 20 years.
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My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products.
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Crisi energetica e combustibili fossili: quanto è resiliente la Svizzera?
Read more: Crisi energetica e combustibili fossili: quanto è resiliente la Sviz
This series explains why Switzerland remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels despite its climate goals.Read more: Switzerland's fossil fuel dependence expl
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