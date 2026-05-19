Another Person Charged In Crans-Montana Fire Case

A fourteenth person has been charged in the criminal investigation into the Crans-Montana tragedy, RTS's investigative unit has learned. This individual is an employee of the Valais municipality.

This precautionary measure is unusual. The employee was summoned by the police on Tuesday morning with the status of a person called upon to provide information. This is a hybrid status between a witness and a suspect.

+ Crans-Montana blaze exposes cracks in Switzerland's image

According to multiple sources, the inspectors interrupted his interrogation late in the morning and contacted the prosecutors in charge of the criminal investigation. They then determined that it was appropriate to question this individual under a new status, that of a defendant.

After the lunch break, the inspectors informed the employee that he now had the status of a suspect. He then refused to continue the hearing, which ended there.

This employee worked in the Construction Department of the municipality of Chermignon at the time. He therefore closely witnessed the infamous renovation work on the Le Constellation bar in 2015. He now works for the municipality of Crans-Montana, still in the field of construction.

To date, there are therefore 14 people under investigation: the Moretti couple who own the bar, five elected or former elected officials and seven municipal employees.

Switzerland has a reputation for being safe and rule-abiding. This makes the tragedy of the Crans-Montana bar fire all the more incomprehensible to some. Has your perception of Switzerland changed?