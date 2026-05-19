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EU Lawmakers Adopt Stricter Steel Tariffs

EU Lawmakers Adopt Stricter Steel Tariffs


2026-05-19 02:26:17
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The European Parliament has approved stricter steel import regulations to protect the market from global steel overcapacity. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: EU lawmakers adopt stricter steel tariffs This content was published on May 19, 2026 - 17:13 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de EU-Parlament stimmt für schärfere Schutzmassnahmen auf Stahl Original Read more: EU-Parlament stimmt für schärfere Schutzmassnahmen auf

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The measure, which also applies to Switzerland, would almost halve the current duty-free quotas for steel imports. Duties of 50% would be levied on steel outside the quotas. These duties currently amount to 25%.

+ Read about the Swiss steel industry in crisis

The protective measure would apply to all third countries with the exception of the countries of the European Economic Area (EEA). Switzerland had lobbied unsuccessfully in Brussels for an exemption.

According to the European Commission, the new measures are in line with the rules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The Commission is currently holding talks with over 20 partners to negotiate new quotas. This also includes Switzerland.

The new rules are due to come into force on July 1, 2026. This still requires the formal approval of the member states.

More More EU rejects Swiss minister's criticism of steel tariffs

This content was published on May 18, 2026 The steel duties recently approved by Brussels do not violate the joint declaration on the“stabilisation and development of Swiss-EU relations” package, the European Commission argued on Monday.

Read more: EU rejects Swiss minister's criticism of steel ta

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