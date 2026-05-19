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Swiss Cantons Object To Conversion Of Asylum Status To Work Permits

Swiss Cantons Object To Conversion Of Asylum Status To Work Permits


2026-05-19 02:25:26
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Several Swiss cantons have rejected government plans to allow asylum seekers, many from Ukraine, to convert their temporary S protection status into work permits. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss cantons object to conversion of asylum status to work permits This content was published on May 19, 2026 - 10:07 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Zentralschweizer Kantone lehnen Umwandlung von Schutzstatus S ab Original Read more: Zentralschweizer Kantone lehnen Umwandlung von Schutzstatus Русский ru Кантоны против перехода украинцев со статуса S на ВНЖ категории B Read more: Кантоны против перехода украинцев со статуса S на ВНЖ катего

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In a recent communication, the Conference of Cantonal Directors of Social Affairs of Central Switzerland warned of the financial consequences for cantons and municipalities.

+ Since rule change Switzerland rejects 104 Ukrainian refugees

The financial burden that would arise for the cantons and municipalities following the planned changeover is particularly problematic, the cantons said after their spring meeting.

+ Ukrainian men in Switzerland face dilemma

Protection status S was created as a temporary instrument, the cantons stated. An automatic conversion to a B residence permit after five years would“contradict this basic idea”.

“It would effectively change the S status from a temporary protection instrument to a permanent residence model,” the cantonal group wrote.

At the same time, the cantons criticise the fact that the federal government wants to stop its financial support after five years, while the social costs remain with the cantons.

The cantons are therefore calling for more competences in determining social assistance and an adjustment of the federal regulation.

The Conference of Cantonal Directors of Social Affairs of Central Switzerland comprises the cantons of Lucerne, Uri, Schwyz, Nidwalden, Obwalden and Zug.

More More Swiss Politics Swiss government updates S status rules for Ukrainian refugees

This content was published on Oct 8, 2025 Switzerland updates S status rules for Ukrainian refugees, with new regional distinctions.

Read more: Swiss government updates S status rules for Ukrainian ref

Adapted from German by AI/mga

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