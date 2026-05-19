Swiss Cantons Object To Conversion Of Asylum Status To Work Permits

In a recent communication, the Conference of Cantonal Directors of Social Affairs of Central Switzerland warned of the financial consequences for cantons and municipalities.

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The financial burden that would arise for the cantons and municipalities following the planned changeover is particularly problematic, the cantons said after their spring meeting.

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Protection status S was created as a temporary instrument, the cantons stated. An automatic conversion to a B residence permit after five years would“contradict this basic idea”.

“It would effectively change the S status from a temporary protection instrument to a permanent residence model,” the cantonal group wrote.

At the same time, the cantons criticise the fact that the federal government wants to stop its financial support after five years, while the social costs remain with the cantons.

The cantons are therefore calling for more competences in determining social assistance and an adjustment of the federal regulation.

The Conference of Cantonal Directors of Social Affairs of Central Switzerland comprises the cantons of Lucerne, Uri, Schwyz, Nidwalden, Obwalden and Zug.

This content was published on Oct 8, 2025 Switzerland updates S status rules for Ukrainian refugees, with new regional distinctions.

Adapted from German by AI/mga