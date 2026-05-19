Beeline Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Targets Scaled Growth As Q1 Revenue More Than Doubles

Beeline reported Q1 2026 revenue of $2.7 million, up over 100% year-over-year for its growing digital mortgage platform. Loan originations increased to $85.6 million across 288 loans, compared with $39.8 million a year earlier. Management continues to target a $100 million revenue run rate exiting 2027, while emphasizing cost controls and operating leverage. The company is expanding its capital-light BeelineEquity platform, which generates fee revenue without balance sheet exposure. AI tools, including Beeline's“Bob” chatbot and automation platform, are being used to improve prospective borrower conversion rates and reduce processing times.

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Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE), with its fast-growing digital mortgage platform offering a quicker and easier path to homeownership, reported first-quarter 2026 results that showed accelerating revenue growth alongside a broader strategic push into fee-based housing finance products and AI-enabled automation. The company said quarterly revenue reached $2.7 million, more than doubling from the prior-year period. Loan originations climbed to $85.6 million across 288 loans, compared with $39.8 million across 128 loans a year earlier.

Beeline's diversified platform includes both conventional and certain Non-QM Mortgages, such as DSCR & Bank Statements loans, along with its new Equity Product (“BeelineEquity”) and Title Services. The company stated that it will shift its marketing efforts to drive the higher margin Non-Qm...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BLNE are available in the company's newsroom at

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