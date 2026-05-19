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Rajnath Singh Holds Talks With Vietnam's Deputy PM Phan Van Giang In Hanoi

Rajnath Singh Holds Talks With Vietnam's Deputy PM Phan Van Giang In Hanoi


2026-05-19 02:24:06
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 19 (KNN) India and Vietnam held high-level bilateral talks in Hanoi as Defence Ministwr Rajnath Singh met Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang to review and expand defence cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders on Monday discussed cooperation in maritime security, defence industry, military training, cyber security, capacity building, United Nations peacekeeping operations and regional stability.

Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the meeting, both countries agreed to strengthen cooperation between their armed forces through regular dialogues, joint exercises and exchange programmes.

Rajnath Singh reiterated India's support for Vietnam's defence modernisation and capacity enhancement initiatives under the bilateral defence cooperation framework.

As part of the visit, Singh along with his Vietnamese counterpart virtually inaugurated a Language Lab at the Air Force Officers' College in Vietnam, established with Indian assistance. Rajnath Singh also announced the setting up of an Artificial Intelligence Lab at the Tele Communications University in Nha Trang.

An MoU in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Technology was also exchanged between the Military College of Telecommunications Engineering, India, and the Tele Communications University, Vietnam.

Following the bilateral meeting, Rajnath Singh called on Vietnam's General Secretary and President To Lam. The two leaders reviewed the progress of the India–Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed cooperation in defence, trade and investment, maritime connectivity, digital transformation and people-to-people ties.

(KNN Bureau)

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KNN India

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