FISME And Portugal's AIP-CCI Sign Mou To Boost MSME & Investment Ties

MENAFN - KNN India)The Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) and the Portuguese Industrial Association – Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AIP-CCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday, establishing a framework for bilateral business cooperation, investment facilitation, and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) knowledge exchange between India and Portugal.

The agreement was signed by Anil Bhardwaj, Secretary General, FISME, and Filomena Pina Pires, Director of Internationalisation, Entrepreneurship, and Business Cooperation, AIP-CCI.

Key Terms of the Agreement

Under the MoU, both organisations will serve as mutual referral points for investors and companies seeking to establish operations in each other's markets - AIP-CCI directing Portugal-bound Indian investors to FISME, and FISME directing India-bound Portuguese businesses to AIP-CCI.

The two bodies will collaborate on market research, internationalisation advisory, economic analysis, policy monitoring, and identification of business opportunities in both countries.

Joint activities will include business delegations, exhibitions, workshops, seminars, and entrepreneurship programmes, along with advisory support for certifications and technical cooperation between companies.

Both parties have also committed to benchmarking and sharing SME knowledge, technical expertise, and best practices for mutual benefit, including support for research and innovation in the small enterprise sector.

(KNN Bureau)