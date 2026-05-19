Yaskawa And Dale Automation Expand Robotic Palletizing In Southern Africa

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Southern African manufacturers are facing unprecedented operational pressures, from rising labour costs to growing demand for processed foods.

To meet these challenges, companies are turning to automated solutions on the factory floor, and the partnership between Yaskawa Southern Africa and Dale Automation effectively demonstrates how robotics and material-handling expertise can transform end-of-line operations.

Manufacturing pressures driving automation

Across the region, manufacturers are grappling with labour costs and the challenge of maintaining efficiency in high-volume production.“Over the long run, the cost of capital equipment continues to decrease while labour costs rise,” explains Jan 't Hart, national sales manager at Yaskawa Southern Africa, highlighting why automation is increasingly attractive.

Demand for palletising robots has risen sharply over the past few years, driven by changing eating habits, population growth, and the acceleration of processed food consumption, from mielie meal to pasta and bread.

Industries seeing the strongest uptake include food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and heavy industrial manufacturing, where precise handling and throughput are critical.

Darren Grace, director of technical sales at Dale Automation, notes,“There is a clear need to increase production volumes on the factory floor. Companies are continually balancing manufacturing costs with output, and automation provides an efficient means to achieve this.”

The client challenge

Previously, palletising operations relied on semi-automated machines that were prone to jamming and required constant supervision. Space constraints, SKU variation, and product handling added further complexity. Manual lines limited throughput and increased the risk of product damage during transport.

“This project was driven by the need to move beyond dedicated, semi-automated machines,” says Grace.“With growing throughput and demand, we needed to operate at optimal speeds to reduce damage and improve quality, while providing flexibility for future variations.”

Why the partnership worked

The collaboration between Yaskawa and Dale Automation was central to the project's success. By combining robotic palletising technology with advanced conveyor and material-handling expertise, the teams were able to optimise floor layouts, reach, and output.

“Early collaboration was critical,” adds Grace.“The robot needs materials to be presented in a very specific way. Aligning material handling with the robot's capabilities ensured the solution worked effectively.”

The technology solution

The project utilised Yaskawa's PL190, PL320, and PL500 palletising robots, chosen for their payload, speed, reach, and accuracy. These robots provide flexibility for future SKU changes and scaling production.

On the Dale Automation side, conveyor design and in-feed systems were optimised to maximise throughput within space limitations. The team also addressed complex technical challenges, including the design of the robot's end effector to handle lids, pans and finished products using either magnet or suction, ensuring smooth product flow at an optimal plant rate.

Safety, efficiency, and workforce impact

Automated palletising significantly reduces ergonomic risks associated with manual handling of heavy products in high-heat environments.“Speed, weight, product and even temperatures up to 180°C were key safety considerations,” says Grace.

Operators have transitioned from manual labour to supervisory and technical roles, supported by in-house training in mechatronics and robot operation. The system has enabled 24/7 production across multiple plants, including Watloo and Aeroton, with outputs of up to 8,000 loaves per hour per line.

Results and measurable outcomes

Automation has improved consistency, reduced downtime, and stabilised production during peak periods. Throughput, efficiency, and accuracy have all increased, while manual intervention has been minimised, allowing staff to focus on higher-value tasks.

Long-term value and future readiness

Scalability and future-proofing remain top priorities.“We see demand for robotic palletising growing, not just locally but across the region,” explains 't Hart.

Yaskawa provides ongoing support through regional teams and ensures bakeries maintain spare parts for first-line maintenance, mirroring the approach used in the automotive sector.

The partnership between Yaskawa Southern Africa and Dale Automation demonstrates the tangible benefits of integrating robotics and conveyor systems, enhancing efficiency, safeguarding staff, and preparing manufacturers for the future.