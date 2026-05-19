Optima Deploys Autonomous Cleaning Robots Across Major Airports In Spain

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Cleaning services in airports operate in one of the most demanding environments in the industry, with continuous activity 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and a high volume of passenger traffic.

Ensuring high standards of cleanliness, safety, and quality in this context requires solutions capable of delivering efficiency, reliability, and constant adaptation to a dynamic environment.

To meet this challenge, Optima Global, an integrated services company, has implemented an operating model based on technological innovation and the combination of human resources and autonomous robotics across several key airports in Spain: Barcelona, Seville, Málaga, Alicante, Valencia, Menorca, and Ibiza.

Below, we take a closer look at the case of Barcelona Airport – a particularly significant site due to its size, operational complexity, and passenger volume – but one that is representative of the model Optima is deploying across other airports.

Together with Albert Celaya, service manager at Optima Facility at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, we explore how the integration of autonomous cleaning solutions has become a key factor in improving efficiency, service quality, and sustainability in a 24/7 airport environment.

Technological innovation for a 24/7 operation

Cleaning services at Barcelona Airport operate in a highly demanding environment, characterised by continuous activity and high passenger traffic. Maintaining consistent cleaning standards under these conditions requires precise planning and technological solutions capable of integrating into a dynamic setting.

To address these needs, Optima has implemented an operating model based on a combination of conventional machinery and autonomous cleaning solutions. During the day, several robotic machines operate continuously in different areas of the airport, carrying out cleaning tasks safely even in high-traffic zones.

At night, when passenger flow is lower, conventional scrubbers and sweepers from Tennant are used to reinforce and deepen the cleaning carried out throughout the day.

The introduction of robotic scrubbers is part of the company's strategy of innovation and continuous improvement. The goal was to increase operational efficiency, ensure more consistent cleaning results, and optimise the use of available resources.

'We were looking for a solution...'

Albert Celaya, service manager at Optima Facility, Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, says:“We were looking for a solution that would allow us to increase efficiency, ensure uniform cleaning results, and optimise resource use, while always maintaining the highest quality standards.”

One of the decisive factors in selecting these solutions was the autonomy and artificial intelligence technology integrated into Tennant machines.

This platform has been specifically designed for complex commercial environments and has extensive operational experience in real-world facilities worldwide, ensuring high levels of reliability, safety, and adaptability to dynamic environments such as airports.

Greater operational efficiency and more value for human teams

The introduction of cleaning robots has marked a significant evolution in service organisation. Thanks to these solutions, some of the most repetitive tasks – such as scrubbing or sweeping large areas – can be automated, allowing human teams to focus on activities that require greater specialisation, attention to detail, or supervision.

This approach has improved service productivity and optimised cleaning task planning. In addition, monitoring and data analysis tools provide real-time information on machine performance, supporting decision-making and continuous operational improvement.

Automation has also helped optimise working times. This optimisation is not intended to reduce service levels, but rather to improve quality by enabling more precise interventions tailored to the real needs of each airport area.

From a resource management perspective, autonomous solutions act as support for existing teams. For example, they reduce the need to hire additional staff for certain tasks while ensuring operational continuity even during periods of lower staff availability.

A single operator can supervise multiple machines simultaneously, expanding service coverage without compromising quality.

A hybrid fleet model for a dynamic environment

Airport operations are based on a hybrid fleet model that combines conventional machines and autonomous solutions. This approach provides high operational flexibility and enables rapid adaptation to different service situations.

Celaya says:“Airport operations are based on a hybrid fleet model that provides great operational flexibility. In situations such as incidents or temporary reinforcements, conventional machines allow for rapid intervention, while autonomous solutions expand service coverage and improve cleaning frequency in certain areas.”

In practice, the same operator carrying out conventional cleaning in one area can activate and supervise an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) in additional areas. This model multiplies team productivity and expands airport cleaning coverage.

Service management is also supported by traceability systems and data analysis. Detailed daily reports are sent to AENA, while more comprehensive monthly reports are produced to evaluate the efficiency and scope of robot operations.

Celaya says:“Data security is a critical criterion, on the same level as the operational efficiency the machine can provide.”

Sustainability, innovation, and passenger experience

In addition to improving operational efficiency, robotic solutions contribute to the airport's sustainability goals. Thanks to their technology, they optimise the use of water, energy, and cleaning products in each cycle, reducing the environmental impact of operations.

Francisco Javier López Koskinen, regional director Levante, Balearic Islands and Airport Division, says:“At Optima, we particularly value that these solutions improve productivity and service quality, while reinforcing our commitment to more sustainable and environmentally responsible management, aligned with the environmental objectives of AENA and the airport itself.”

The presence of robots also has a positive impact on passenger perception. Travellers often show curiosity and interest when seeing them operate autonomously.

Celaya says:“Passenger reactions are usually very positive. These machines are very eye-catching and spark curiosity and surprise when seen working autonomously in such a busy environment as an airport.”

The future

Robotics is becoming a strategic ally in improving efficiency, sustainability, and the quality of cleaning services in large-scale airport infrastructure.

The experience with Tennant's autonomous machines has shown that technology can be naturally integrated, delivering efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

Optima's goal is to continue expanding its fleet in the coming years – not only in number but also in capabilities – by incorporating more intelligent and connected solutions that enable even more efficient resource management.

Ultimately, robotics will continue to be a key ally in strengthening service quality and advancing Optima's commitment to innovation and sustainability.