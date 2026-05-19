Nagel Expands Industrial Automation Strategy Through Stäubli Robotics Partnership

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Engineering company Nagel has become an authorized partner of Stäubli Robotics.

With the designation as an“Authorized Partner” of robotics specialist Stäubli, Nagel Technologies reinforces its consistent strategy toward automation and intelli gent manufacturing.

The companies say that, for industrial users, this means one thing above all:“even more powerful, flexible, and fully integrated solutions from a single source”.

The partnership is built on many years of close collaboration and a clear strategic decision: Nagel is deliberately leveraging Stäubli robots as an integral part of its machine concepts. This includes ongoing investments in robotics, continuous training of its work force, and the active development of new applications across various industries.

“The designation confirms our strategic direction and the trust-based collaboration of recent years,” explains Erkan Hodza.“What matters most to us is delivering com plete solutions to our customers – from the machine itself to perfectly integrated robotics.”

Greater efficiency through end-to-end automation

The role robotics plays at Nagel today is particularly evident in the EcoHone series. By combining proprietary control technology with Stäubli robots, highly automated honing solutions are created – capable of processing multiple workpiece variants autonomously, including part-specific tool and parameter changes.

For users, this translates into a significant increase in productivity and flexibility: a wide variety of parts, small batch sizes, and rapid changeovers can be handled without additional manual effort.

Another key advantage lies in deep process expertise. Nagel not only develops its machines but also programs and integrates the robotics entirely in house.

This enables rapid response times – for example, in service cases or when adapting to new workpieces. Simulations are also carried out before project launch to eliminate potential sources of error at an early stage.

“Our customers benefit above all from speed and reliability in implementation,” Hodza adds.“We under stand the entire process and can make adjustments very quickly – this is a decisive competitive advantage in practice.”

Driving technological advancement

Both partners are also pushing forward technological integration. Current develop ments focus, among other areas, on intelligent tool-changing systems and the use of force-control sensors to make machining processes even more precise and robust.

Applications range from automotive suppliers and tool manufacturers to consumer goods producers – anywhere that demands maximum precision combined with flexible automation.

A shared vision for the future

Looking ahead to 2028, Nagel and Stäubli plan to further expand their collaboration and industrialize new processes, particularly in honing, cutting-edge preparation, and freeform machining. The foundation for this is a combination of technological innovation, strong partnership, and an experienced team.

For Nagel, which has 1,800 employees, the“Authorized Partner” designation is therefore more than a formal status – it represents a successful partnership and a clear vision for the future of automated manufacturing.