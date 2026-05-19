Romark Logistics Deploys Dexory Robots For Real-Time Warehouse Inventory Visibility

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Romark Logistics, a specialist in customized third-party logistics, has selected Dexory 's AI-powered warehouse visibility platform, DexoryView, to enhance inventory management at its Hazleton site.

The deployment marks the next step in Romark's inventory management strategy, building on prior automated solutions to introduce real-time intelligence that integrates seamlessly into warehouse operations without interrupting throughput.

Inventory accuracy without operational trade-offs

Managing a fully racked warehouse handling high-volume confectionery products requires consistent and accurate inventory visibility. Romark's previous inventory counting processes highlighted the need for a more efficient approach that could operate without impacting day-to-day workflows.

Enhancing efficiency through automated inventory intelligence

DexoryView introduces a more integrated approach to inventory validation, delivering several operational benefits:

Real-time actionable intelligence: The platform's AI-powered digital twin technology provides accurate, continuously updated inventory insights, supporting more informed decision-making across the facility. Zero disruption to live operations: Autonomous robots perform inventory checks between shifts, completing multiple aisles per day without pausing automated guided vehicle operations or removing equipment from active workflows. Faster cycle counts: What once required extensive manual labor is now completed within a defined shift window, freeing teams to focus on high-value tasks like discrepancy resolution, process improvement, and inventory optimization.

Kevin Gamber, associate director of automation at Romark Logistics, says:“Dexory enables us to validate inventory quickly without disrupting our automated operations.

“We can complete cycle counts more efficiently within our existing shift structure, allowing our team to focus on resolving discrepancies and improving overall inventory accuracy.”

Supporting a technology-driven logistics strategy

Romark Logistics identified Dexory as a natural next step in its ongoing investment in advanced technologies to enhance warehouse operations. The partnership aligns with the company's focus on innovation, flexibility, and continuous improvement across its network.

The partnership is structured to support long-term growth, with a pathway to expand DexoryView across additional facilities and ongoing collaboration to further develop and optimize warehouse operations.

Oana Jinga, co-founder and chief commercial and product officer at Dexory, says:“Logistics providers are increasingly looking to technology to build more resilient and adaptable operations.

“This deployment enables Romark Logistics to embed real-time cycle count data into warehouse operations at a much faster pace, supporting more informed decision-making and continuous improvement over time.”