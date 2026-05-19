Cindy And Howard Rachofsky's Dallas Home Could Be Yours For $17.5 M.

MENAFN - USA Art News) Dallas Collectors Cindy and Howard Rachofsky Lower Price on Richard Meier House to $17.5 Million

The Rachofsky House, the Dallas residence long associated with collectors Cindy and Howard Rachofsky, has returned to the market at a reduced asking price of $17.5 million. When the Richard Meier-designed home first listed in October of last year, it was priced at $23 million, making the new figure a notable cut for one of Preston Hollow's most recognizable private properties.

Completed in 1996, the house has functioned as both a home and a display setting for the couple's collection, which has made them fixtures in Dallas cultural life for decades. Cindy and Howard Rachofsky have appeared on the Top 200 Collectors list every year since 2002, a run that reflects their sustained influence in the market and in museum circles. Their collection is said to include 800 works, with pieces also on view at the Warehouse, the Dallas art foundation Howard shares with collector Thomas Hartland-Mackie.

The Rachofskys have also played a visible philanthropic role in the city. They previously hosted the Two x Two gala, which supports AIDS- and art-related initiatives in Dallas, though they stopped in 2024. Their collecting history has included major sales as well: in 2024, they consigned a Lucio Fontana painting to Sotheby's, where it sold for $22 million.

The house sale arrives amid a broader recalibration of the couple's holdings and commitments. Howard Rachofsky said he is 81 and has been dealing with estate planning while continuing to care for the museum. The couple had previously promised their collection to the Dallas Museum of Art, underscoring how closely their private collecting, philanthropy, and institutional ties have been intertwined. For Dallas, the listing is more than a real estate story. It marks a shift in the public life of a household that has helped define the city's art world for years.