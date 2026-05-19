Investornewsbreaks CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) Closes $7.2 Million Public Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM)announced the closing of its best-efforts public offering of 6 million shares of common stock priced at $1.20 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $7.2 million before fees and expenses. The company said net proceeds will be used to support continued development of Multikine(TM), as well as for general corporate purposes and working capital.

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About CEL-SCI Corporation

CEL-SCI believes that boosting a patient's immune system before surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy have damaged it, should provide the greatest possible impact on survival. Multikine is designed to help the immune system“target” the tumor at a time when the immune system is still relatively intact and thereby thought to be better able to mount an attack on the tumor.

Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), given right after diagnosis and before surgery, has been dosed in over 740 patients and received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for neoadjuvant therapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma (cancer) of the head and neck.

The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and near/in Baltimore, Maryland.

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