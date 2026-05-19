Investornewsbreaks ECGI Holdings Inc. (OTC: ECGI) Launches Investor Onboarding For Rezy.Fi Mortgage Tokenization Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ECGI Holdings (OTC: ECGI) today announced that investor onboarding is now live for Rezy, the company's mortgage real-world asset tokenization platform, with the Nomyx issuance engine operating on Avalanche. The activation enables investor account setup, KYC/AML verification through Nomyx ID and institutional wallet provisioning as Rezy advances toward tokenized mortgage-backed securities issuance targeting the $13.17 trillion U.S. residential mortgage market. The platform is designed to support the full lifecycle of tokenized mortgage assets, including onboarding, compliance, ownership tracking, transfers, reporting and future settlement workflows.

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About ECGI Holdings

ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI) is a technology-driven investment and development company focused on building innovative, technology-enabled businesses with sustainable, long-term revenue models. Its portfolio and strategic interests span high-growth sectors including artificial intelligence and fintech.

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