Missionirnewsbreaks Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) Begins Revenue-Generating Fulfillment Activities For Tractor Supply Retail Program

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)(NASDAQ: MAMO today announced the commencement of revenue-generating fulfillment activities for its newly authorized in-store SKU program with Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), marking the transition from retail authorization to active commercial execution. With more than 1,000 units in stock and orders scheduled for pickup, the company said the program has the potential to become a meaningful revenue contributor through the remainder of 2026 as fulfillment volumes, retail sell-through activity and potential replenishment orders increase across Tractor Supply's national retail network.

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About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a U.S.-based provider of utility-focused powersports vehicles, recreational products, and marine equipment. The Company delivers feature-rich products through a nationwide distribution and service network and is focused on expanding its platform through product innovation, operational execution, and scalable channel development across consumer and commercial markets.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAMO are available in the company's newsroom at

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