Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Secures Approximately $3.8 Million In New And Recurring Contracts Across Multiple Verticals

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a managed service provider developing the nation's first Autonomous Security Force, today announced approximately $3.8 million in new and recurring contracts spanning eight verticals, including critical infrastructure, healthcare, retail, industrial and energy, gaming and hospitality, higher education, commercial real estate, and technology and telecom. The company said critical infrastructure represented the largest share of bookings, supported by engagements with government agencies, transportation authorities, law enforcement organizations and a U.S. national laboratory, while private-sector activity included Fortune 500 healthcare, retail, energy and telecommunications customers.

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About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) is building the nation's first Autonomous Security Force – a unified force that integrates autonomous machines, advanced software, and licensed armed and unarmed security agents under a single managed service accountable for the security of the people, property, and places we help protect. The Company serves commercial and government clients across the United States. Built in America to Secure America.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom at

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