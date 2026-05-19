Investornewsbreaks Optimumbank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) Named Recipient Of 2025 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) OptimumBank Holdings (NYSE American: OPHC) announced it has been named a recipient of the 2025 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup, an annual recognition honoring top-performing publicly traded community banks in the United States based on profitability, operational efficiency and balance sheet strength. The bank was one of only 20 institutions selected nationwide from 191 eligible community banks with assets between $500 million and $10 billion, and was the sole Florida institution and one of only two banks in the Southeast region to receive the distinction.

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About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, OptimumBank is a full-service community bank focused on delivering personalized service, competitive pricing, and innovative financial solutions. The Bank supports economic development and community growth through responsible banking practices. OptimumBank's business and financial solutions include: Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OPHC are available in the company's newsroom at

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