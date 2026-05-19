Defensenewsbreaks Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) To Demonstrate AI-Powered Inflight Threat Detection Integrated Into Red Cat Black Widow(TM) Drones For U.S. Army

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) announced it will unveil its new InFlight embeddable, real-time AI-powered threat detection package integrated into Red Cat Holdings' (NASDAQ: RCAT) Black Widow(TM) drones during U.S. Army exercises scheduled for the third quarter of 2026. Embedded directly onboard the Black Widow(TM) platform selected under the U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance Program of Record, InFlight enables real-time detection and location of more than 150 explosive threats, including landmines, cluster munitions and ambush FPV drones, while delivering live threat data into the Army's Tactical Assault Kit software ecosystem to enhance battlefield situational awareness and tactical decision-making.

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About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.

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