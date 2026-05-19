Meta Deepens Its Renewables Partnership With D.E. Shaw

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Meta Platforms signed renewable energy contracts worth 850 megawatts with D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments in 2026. Like many other major tech companies, Meta is tapping into clean energy to fund its increasingly energy-intensive pursuits. The Meta–D.E. Shaw Renewable deal will cover 150, 200, and 500 megawatts in Mississippi, Texas, and Oklahoma respectively.

Signing clean power agreements will allow the tech firm to power its energy-hungry operations without causing a spike in emissions and at a relatively low cost. As more renewable energy firms like Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) enter the market, emissions from electricity supply are likely to dip...

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