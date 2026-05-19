Ainewsbreaks Perpetuals Ltd. (NASDAQ: PDC) Launches Upsideonly AI-Powered Risk-Free Trading And Market Prediction Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Perpetuals (NASDAQ: PDC) announced the launch of UpsideOnly, a risk-free trading and market prediction platform that combines a proprietary AI algorithm with crowd intelligence to generate trading signals across global financial markets. Powered by the company's patent-pending BayesShield AI trained on more than 22 billion executed retail trades, the platform enables users to make market predictions without risking personal capital, while Perpetuals executes trades using its own funds and shares profits from successful trades with participating users.

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About Perpetuals

Perpetuals Ltd. (NASDAQ: PDC) is a fintech company developing AI-powered trading products and prediction markets, with a global footprint across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its mission is to reduce risk by empowering retail users with intuitive, secure, and efficient trading experiences across multiple asset classes.

Perpetuals's proprietary trading platform, Kronos X, combines advanced AI and data analysis. The technology is trained on billions of trades, monitors market activity in real time, identifies patterns for trading and risk decisions, and provides multi-asset coverage with self‐clearing blockchain-based settlement. The company's licensed European Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) infrastructure and Kronos X multi‐asset exchange platform operate with full MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR compliance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PDC are available in the company's newsroom at

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