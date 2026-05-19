Biomednewsbreaks - Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. (OTLC) Expands Beyond Biotech With AI-Enhanced Robotics Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB: OTLC) is moving beyond its roots as a clinical-stage biotechnology company into the quickly expanding intersection of artificial intelligence and industrial automation.“Through two closely aligned announcements, the firm has unveiled a strategic partnership with TechForce Robotics, which positions it to commercialize a next-generation, AI-enhanced platform created for regulated pharmaceutical environments,” reads a recent article.“At the core of this pivot is Oncotelic's proprietary PDAOAI platform, an AI-driven system designed to improve compliance, monitoring, and operational intelligence. By integrating this innovation with TechForce Robotics' hardware and manufacturing expertise, the companies aim to deliver a GMP-compliant robotics solution capable of automating critical workflows in pharmaceutical production and laboratory settings.”

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About Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc.

Oncotelic Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The company's mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates. In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from the robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed more than 150 patent applications and holds 39 issued U.S. patents. Beyond its internal programs, the company also licenses and codevelops select drug candidates through joint ventures. Currently, Oncotelic owns 45% of GMP Bio, a joint venture under Trieu's leadership and guidance, which is advancing its own pipeline of drug candidates that further complement and strengthen Oncotelic's strategic position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OTLC are available in the company's newsroom at

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