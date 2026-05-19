Saudi Arabia Pushes To Tokenize Its Economy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Saudi Arabia is accelerating efforts to modernize its financial system, placing tokenization at the center of a broader economic transformation strategy tied to Vision 2030. The country's sovereign wealth vehicle, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which oversees assets valued at close to $1 trillion, approved a five-year roadmap in April covering the period from 2026 to 2030.

Crypto and the blockchain industry in general appears to be accelerating in its penetration of different markets, and leading companies like Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) will be following this...

Read More>>

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

[email protected]

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by IBN