Miningnewsbreaks Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) Advances Panuco Project With Key Contractor Awards, Shares Up More Than 60%

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Vizsla Silver Corp. and may include paid advertising.

Vizsla Silver (TSX: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) has awarded key contracts supporting development of its Panuco silver-gold project in Mexico, according to reporting by Abdul Rahman for Insider Monkey. The company selected M3 Engineering for engineering, procurement and construction management services and Mining Plus for mine design and development work tied to the project's pre-production phase.

Vizsla Silver said the appointments mark another milestone in advancing the Panuco project, which a November 2025 feasibility study projected could produce an average of 17.4 million ounces of silver equivalent annually over at least nine years. Shares of the company have climbed more than 60% over the past year as investors continue to monitor progress at the high-grade silver and gold asset in Sinaloa, Mexico.

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About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver (TSX: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) is a Canadian development company advancing Panuco, its 100%-owned silver-gold project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The November 2025 Feasibility Study outlines 17.4 Moz AgEq annual production over an initial 9.4-year mine life, an after-tax NPV (5%) of US$1.8B, a 111% IRR, and a 7-month payback at US$35.50/oz silver and US$3,100/oz gold. Vizsla Silver is concurrently advancing mine development and district-scale exploration with the objective of becoming a leading primary silver producer.

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