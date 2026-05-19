Networknewsbreaks Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GVH) Appoints Sharon Tse As CEO Of Loomi Group Following Digital Entertainment Expansion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Globavend Holdings (NASDAQ: GVH) announced the appointment of Fuk Yan Tse, known as Sharon Tse, as chief executive officer of Loomi Group, the operating arm of the company's digital entertainment business, following the completion of Globavend's acquisition of a 70% stake in Loomi Entertainment Group. Tse, former managing director and CEO of Pictureworks International Holdings Limited, brings more than 18 years of experience in AI development, digital imaging and marketing and will oversee operations and strategy for the company's expanding AI-powered entertainment platform.

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About Globavend Holdings Limited

Globavend Holdings Limited is an emerging e-commerce logistics provider and digital entertainment company. As a logistics provider, it offers end-to-end integrated cross-border logistics solutions in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand, primarily serving enterprise customers, including e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms, and facilitating business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. It provides customers with a comprehensive solution encompassing pre-carriage parcel drop-off, parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and final delivery. As a digital entertainment company, Globavend provides entertainment video services to audiences in Southeast Asia through its mobile application and maintains a self-developed, proprietary AI-powered media production platform that offers end-to-end cinematic production to support content creation by professional producers and creators.

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