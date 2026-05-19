Networknewsbreaks Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GVH) Appoints Sharon Tse As CEO Of Loomi Group Following Digital Entertainment Expansion
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About Globavend Holdings Limited
Globavend Holdings Limited is an emerging e-commerce logistics provider and digital entertainment company. As a logistics provider, it offers end-to-end integrated cross-border logistics solutions in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand, primarily serving enterprise customers, including e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms, and facilitating business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. It provides customers with a comprehensive solution encompassing pre-carriage parcel drop-off, parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and final delivery. As a digital entertainment company, Globavend provides entertainment video services to audiences in Southeast Asia through its mobile application and maintains a self-developed, proprietary AI-powered media production platform that offers end-to-end cinematic production to support content creation by professional producers and creators.
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