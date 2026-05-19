Egypt Certified By WHO As Free Of Trachoma

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially certified Egypt as free of trachoma, making it the seventh country in the Eastern Mediterranean region to eliminate the disease, one of the world's leading preventable causes of blindness.

The certificate was presented during the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva, where Deputy Health Minister Amr Kandil accepted the recognition on behalf of Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

This milestone follows Egypt's certification for eliminating malaria last year, underscoring the country's broader public health and disease control successes.

Health Minister Abdel Ghaffar said the recognition affirms Egypt's success in eliminating trachoma as a public health problem. He credited strong political leadership and ongoing healthcare reforms, while emphasizing that surveillance and prevention programs will continue to safeguard against the disease's return.

Deputy Minister Kandil noted that neglected tropical diseases are often linked to poor sanitation, limited access to clean water, and weak environmental infrastructure. He highlighted the role of Egypt's“Decent Life” rural development initiative, which has improved living conditions in underserved villages and helped reduce the spread of tropical diseases.

Trachoma has afflicted Egyptians for thousands of years, with organized campaigns against the disease dating back to the early 20th century through mobile and specialized eye hospitals.

The Ministry of Health described the elimination of trachoma as another landmark in Egypt's recent public health achievements, reinforcing its commitment to disease prevention and healthier communities.