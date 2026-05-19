Festi Hf.: Changes In Festi's Own Shares Following The Exercise Of Share Option Agreements
Following the exercise of these share options and in connection with the settlement of the Company's obligations under the share option agreements, Festi has delivered a total of 1,521,136 shares to employees of the Group.
Following the delivery of the aforementioned shares, the Company holds a total of 3,678,864 own shares, corresponding to 1.18% of its issued share capital.
For further information, please contact Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi - ... or Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi – ...
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