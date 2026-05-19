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Ukraine Increases Frontline Activity, Expands Long-Range 'Sanctions' Against Russia In June Zelensky

Ukraine Increases Frontline Activity, Expands Long-Range 'Sanctions' Against Russia In June Zelensky


2026-05-19 02:16:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a video address on Telegram.

"This month saw changes in the dynamics in our favor, in Ukraine's favor. We are holding more positions and inflicting more damage. The impact of our long-range sanctions against Russia has been especially significant," the head of state emphasized.

He also stated that he had approved plans for the development of Ukraine's long-range capabilities for June and stressed the need to strengthen this area further. Separately, Zelensky praised the work of the military leadership, particularly Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov.

Read also: Zelensky: Russia loses 10% of its oil refining capacity, Putin leads his country toward bankruptcy

"We also discussed the situation on the front – the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, the Kharkiv region, and our Zaporizhzhia – focusing on the key details. I defined the decisions that must be implemented, and to support this, we will increase supplies to our troops. UGVs, drones, and dedicated funding for combat brigades – these remain our unwavering priorities," the President said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, over the past week Ukrainian defenders struck a number of targets deep in Russian rear areas, including facilities located nearly 1,000 kilometers from the line of combat contact.

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