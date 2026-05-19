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Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, received a phone call from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Dr. Ayman Safadi the call, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to support and strengthen them, along with regional developments, particularly the ceasefire between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and efforts aimed at de-escalation in a way that contributes to enhancing security and stability in the region the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of all parties responding to ongoing mediation efforts, which would pave the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, leading to a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation.
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