Entergy Arkansas Connects Classroom Learning To Real-World Careers

MENAFN - 3BL) Classrooms came to life outside the school walls as students from CrossPointe Preparatory School visited Entergy Arkansas's Searcy service center for a hands-on look at how electricity powers their everyday lives.

The students spent the day exploring science, math and engineering concepts through real-world demonstrations led by Entergy Arkansas employees. From learning how power lines are built to seeing the equipment used to keep the grid running, the visit offered a behind-the-scenes look at careers many students had never considered.

“It was a very cool experience,” said Levi Nix, a fifth-grade student.“I got to learn about a lot of science and math and see behind the scenes.”

The visit began with a welcome and safety overview before transitioning into an engineering session, where students learned what a typical day looks like for Entergy engineers. Employees demonstrated tools used to design and troubleshoot the electrical system, including 3D modeling software that allows teams to plan pole configurations and system improvements.

“I hear all the time kids say, 'I'm never going to use algebra,' but our engineers and our linemen are out here solving for x every day,” said Todd Welter, Entergy Arkansas customer service manager.“Or they say, 'I'll never use physics,' so we show them how we construct our pole lines. If we construct them incorrectly, those pole lines will collapse.”

Students then toured the facility, where they explored different pole sizes, equipment and service trucks. They learned how materials are selected to withstand weather conditions and how crews prepare for outages. They were also able to see Entergy's Arcs and Sparks crew demonstrate the dangers of power lines as well as answer questions they had about their own power.

“I always wondered what caused the lights to flicker and I learned that today,” Nix said.

The visit also highlighted the wide range of career opportunities available within Entergy Arkansas.

“A lot of students don't know what all Entergy has to offer,” Welter said.“There's a lot more to this company than poles, wire and bucket trucks.”

The experience supports Entergy Arkansas's Next Generation Arkansas vision, specifically its Job Power pillar, which focuses on building a strong workforce pipeline across the state. By engaging students early and exposing them to careers in energy, the company is helping prepare the next generation of skilled workers who will power Arkansas's future.

The day concluded with lunch and an informal question-and-answer session, giving students the opportunity to interact directly with employees and ask questions about careers in the energy industry.

“This was a very rewarding day seeing these kids light up,” Welter said.“They were very inquisitive and had some really great questions.”

For many, it was a chance to see how classroom lessons translate into real careers and for Entergy Arkansas employees, it was a reminder of the impact they can have on the next generation.