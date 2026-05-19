Fiserv To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced its participation in an upcoming investor conference in June.
Paul Todd, Chief Financial Officer, will represent Fiserv at the RW Baird 2026 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference at 3:45 p.m. ET on June 2, 2026.
A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Fiserv website at fiserv.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover®, the world's smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of TIME Magazine's Most Influential CompaniesTM. Visit and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.
| For more information contact:
|
| Media Relations:
| Investor Relations:
| Stacy Davidson
| Walter Pritchard
| Chief Communications and Marketing Officer
| Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
| Fiserv, Inc.
| Fiserv, Inc.
| ...
| ...
MENAFN19052026004107003653ID1111139563
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment