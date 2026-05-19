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Fiserv To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference


2026-05-19 02:01:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced its participation in an upcoming investor conference in June.

Paul Todd, Chief Financial Officer, will represent Fiserv at the RW Baird 2026 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference at 3:45 p.m. ET on June 2, 2026.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Fiserv website at fiserv.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover®, the world's smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of TIME Magazine's Most Influential CompaniesTM. Visit and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

For more information contact:
Media Relations:
Investor Relations:
Stacy Davidson Walter Pritchard
Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Fiserv, Inc. Fiserv, Inc.
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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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