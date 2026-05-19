PM Modi Departs Oslo For Rome After Successful India-Nordic Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday departed from Oslo for Italy's capital Rome on the last leg of his five-nation tour after concluding his visit to Norway, during which he participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit and held engagements aimed at strengthening India's ties with Nordic nations and Norway.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a post on X, said the visit marked a significant step forward in India's partnership with the Nordic region. "PM Narendra Modi departs from Oslo after a successful visit encompassing important outcomes which opens a new chapter in India-Nordic and India-Norway partnerships. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Rome for his last leg of the 5-country visit," MEA stated in its post.

India-Nordic Summit Concludes

During his stay in Oslo, PM Modi attended the 3rd India-Nordic Summit alongside leaders from Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland and Sweden. The summit focused on enhancing cooperation in areas such as green technology, climate action, trade, innovation, artificial intelligence, Arctic research and defence collaboration.

India and the Nordic countries also elevated their ties to a "Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership", with leaders reaffirming their commitment to deeper cooperation based on shared democratic values and sustainable development goals.

Modi's Visit to Italy

PM Modi's visit to Italy is the last leg of his five-nation tour from May 15 to May 20 and comes at the invitation of the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. PM Modi's visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties and open new avenues for economic and strategic collaboration.

The Prime Minister will pay an official visit to Italy from May 19 to May 20. He previously visited Italy in June 2024 for the G7 Summit. During this trip, he is scheduled to meet the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, and hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Meloni.

The visit comes amid strong momentum in India-Italy relations, with both sides actively advancing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a broad framework for cooperation across multiple areas. These include trade--which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025--investment, with cumulative FDI of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025), as well as defence and security, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)