Madan Lal Praises Virat Kohli's 'Amazing' Fitness, A Lesson For Others

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal on Tuesday hailed India batting icon Virat Kohli's exceptional fitness, highlighting his ability to consistently rotate strike with singles and doubles in T20 cricket. He noted Kohli's fitness sets an example for other players and emphasised the importance of maintaining consistency through continuous play. "Look, the whole world might get unfit, but Virat doesn't. I was watching him in T20 cricket, and he takes the most runs through singles and doubles. So his fitness level is amazing. And for others, it's a lesson. But playing continuously is very important," Madan Lal told ANI.

Kohli Returns for Afghanistan ODIs; Squad Unveiled

Batting stalwart Virat Kohli is set to return to the top order in the blue jersey, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday unveiled the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan on Tuesday. The team was announced by the Men's Selection Committee, led by chairman Ajit Agarkar, along with Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Ratra, R. P. Singh, and Pragyan Ojha, in the presence of BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia.

The one-off Test will begin on June 6, followed by a three-match ODI series starting June 14 in Dharamshala. The second ODI will be played on June 17 in Lucknow, while the series will conclude on June 20 in Chennai.

India ODI squad vs Afghanistan

India ODI squad vs Afghanistan: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey. (ANI)

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