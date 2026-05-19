Hemet Global Medical Center Announces New Ambulance Bay, EMS Lounge, And Cardiovascular Operating Room During 2026 EMS Week

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major facility upgrades support first responders and expand advanced cardiac care for Inland Empire patients

HEMET, Calif., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemet Global Medical Center (HGMC), part of KPC Health, today announced major facility upgrades designed to better support first responders and improve patient care: the expansion of dedicated ambulance parking bays from seven to twelve, the unveiling of a new EMS lounge inside the Emergency Department, and the construction of a state-of-the-art Cardiovascular Operating Room (CVOR) with expanded cardiovascular services. The improvements were highlighted during the hospital's 2026 EMS Week celebration.

On Friday, May 15, HGMC hosted local EMS providers and law enforcement members for an appreciation breakfast to kick off EMS Week. The event also served as the official unveiling of the new EMS lounge, providing a dedicated space for crews to rest and recharge between calls.

The expanded ambulance parking bays will significantly improve patient transfer efficiency and ensure faster access for incoming ambulances. The new CVOR and expanded cardiovascular services will allow more patients in the Inland Empire to receive advanced cardiac care locally without the need to travel outside the area.

“These upgrades are a direct reflection of our profound appreciation for the dedication, professionalism, and compassion that EMS and law enforcement professionals demonstrate every single day,” said Marie Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of Hemet & Menifee Global Medical Centers and Chief Strategy Officer for Quality and Compliance for the KPC Health System.“By expanding ambulance parking, creating a new EMS lounge, and investing in a cutting-edge CVOR, we are strengthening our partnership with first responders and ensuring our community has access to faster, higher-quality emergency and cardiac care right here at home.”

Dr. Kali P. Chaudhuri, Founder and Chairman of KPC Health, added,“At KPC Health, we remain committed to investing in the infrastructure and partnerships that matter most to our patients and the heroes who bring them to us. These enhancements at Hemet Global Medical Center honor the vital role of our EMS and law enforcement partners while advancing our shared mission of delivering exceptional, accessible care across Southern California.”

The upgrades are part of HGMC's ongoing commitment to supporting the region's emergency response system and expanding life-saving specialty services. Hemet Global Medical Center has been voted Best Hospital in the Inland Empire by the Press Enterprise for three consecutive years.









About KPC Health

KPC Health owns and operates a group of integrated healthcare delivery systems consisting of acute care hospitals, Independent Physician Associations, medical groups, and various fully integrated multi-specialty medical facilities. KPC Health's current system of hospitals includes seven full-service acute care hospitals located throughout southern California, including Orange County Global Medical Center, Chapman Global Medical Center, Anaheim Global Medical Center, South Coast Global Medical Center, Hemet Global Medical Center, Menifee Global Medical Center, and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.

Contact: Tim Lineberger (714) 676-4317 or ...

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