Ennov Expands In China Through Strategic Partnership With Cloudscientific

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ennov, a global provider of unified software for Regulatory, Quality, Clinical, and Pharmacovigilance in life sciences, today announced a strategic partnership with CloudScientific, a China-based provider of R&D digitalization solutions.

The partnership strengthens Ennov's ability to support life sciences companies of all sizes in China through a partner with deep local expertise, an established customer base, and strong experience delivering digital solutions across the R&D lifecycle.

As Chinese life sciences organizations continue to expand globally, many are rethinking how manage compliance, data, and operations across functions in a more cost-effective way. The need for systems that can support both local requirements and international regulatory expectations is increasing, especially as companies scale and engage with agencies such as NMPA, FDA, EMA and PMDA.

Through this partnership, CloudScientific will serve as Ennov's distribution and services partner in China, providing local access to the platform along with implementation, support, and consulting services. This gives customers a clear path to adopt modern, connected systems while working with a partner that understands both the regulatory environment and operational realities of the Chinese market.

Founded in 2009, CloudScientific supports more than 1,500 biopharmaceutical and academic clients in China. Its portfolio spans drug design, cheminformatics, bioinformatics, and preclinical to clinical data management. This experience positions CloudScientific as a strong partner for organizations looking to modernize R&D and compliance processes without disrupting ongoing operations.

Ennov brings complementary: a unified platform designed specifically for regulated life sciences environments. Its solutions for Regulatory, Quality, Clinical, and Pharmacovigilance operate on a shared foundation, enabling organizations to reduce duplication, improve traceability, and connect workflows across functions. AI capabilities within the platform support productivity by automating selected tasks while maintaining full compliance and data integrity.

Together, Ennov and CloudScientific enable Chinese life sciences organizations to move away from fragmented systems and toward a more connected operating model. Customers can manage Regulatory activities such as RIM, eDMS, publishing, and IDMP, alongside Quality and Clinical processes, within a single environment that supports both operational efficiency and long-term scalability.

“China has an incredibly dynamic life sciences market, and we know that success there depends on more than software. It takes local knowledge, trusted relationships, and a clear understanding of how teams work day to day. That is why we are pleased to partner with CloudScientific. Together, we can help Chinese life sciences companies connect their processes, support compliance, and grow with confidence,” said Olivier Pâris, Founder and CEO of Ennov.

“Ennov's platform brings a strong architectural approach to managing quality and compliance, particularly through its unified foundation. We are pleased to introduce this solution to Chinese customers. It strengthens our portfolio and gives our clients access to modern, efficient tools that support both compliance and long-term growth,” said Lin Jiancheng, CEO of CloudScientific.

This partnership reflects Ennov's broader commitment to supporting life sciences organizations globally with software that is both proven at scale and adaptable to local market needs. In China, this means enabling companies to better align with international standards while maintaining the flexibility required to operate effectively in a complex and evolving regulatory environment.