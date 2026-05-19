Bolivia Banks Close In La Paz As Protests Enter Third Week

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Bolivia · Political Crisis

Key Facts

- Bolivian banks have suspended operations at La Paz branches Tuesday. The financial sector closure responds to the intensifying street protests in the seat of government. La Paz's banking infrastructure has become the latest casualty of the political crisis affecting President Rodrigo Paz's government.

- Protests have entered their third consecutive week. Today is day 18 of continuous road blockades and demonstrations. The Bolivian Workers' Central (COB) declared an indefinite general strike on May 1. Multiple sectors - workers, peasants, teachers, indigenous communities, transporters - have joined the mobilization.

- The“March for Life” of Evo Morales supporters reached El Alto on May 17. The pro-Morales march, which began May 12 from Caracollo in Oruro department, is demanding Paz's resignation. The column entered El Alto under chants of“patria o muerte” and is now positioned to enter La Paz.

- Bolivia faces its worst economic crisis in four decades. Year-on-year inflation hit 14% in April. The fiscal deficit is projected at 9% of GDP for 2026. The IMF projects a -3.3% GDP contraction; the World Bank projects -3.2%. The Paz government projects“slightly below 1%” growth - significantly more optimistic than international organizations.

- Transport sector losses exceed $720,000 per day. Approximately 5,000 high-tonnage trucks are stranded on highways across La Paz, Cochabamba and Oruro routes. Tourism losses reach 150 million bolivianos since the protests began. The Paz government has organized aerial deliveries of basic foodstuffs to maintain supply in La Paz.

- President Paz has refused to resign. The Christian Democratic Party (PDC) president, who took office in November 2025 ending 20 years of MAS rule, has labelled the protests a“macabre plan” financed by narcotrafficking. Three deaths have been associated with the protests so far.

Bolivian banks have suspended operations at La Paz branches Tuesday as the country's political crisis enters its third consecutive week. Eighteen days of road blockades, an indefinite general strike led by the COB, and a pro-Morales“March for Life” demanding President Rodrigo Paz's resignation have paralyzed the seat of government and now reached the financial sector. The country is simultaneously facing its worst economic crisis in four decades - 14% inflation, a 9% fiscal deficit, and IMF and World Bank projections of GDP contraction in the 3% range. Three people have died. Transport sector losses exceed $720,000 per day. The Paz government has refused to resign and labelled the movement a“macabre plan.” With Christmas and the harvest season ahead, Bolivia's political and economic stability is the most fragile of any major Latin American economy.

What just happened with the banks?

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that Bolivian banks suspended operations at their La Paz branches Tuesday in response to the intensifying street protests. The bank-sector decision reflects both physical security concerns - staff and clients face potential exposure to demonstrations and police operations - and operational disruptions from the broader blockade. La Paz's banking infrastructure has become the latest casualty of the political crisis. The closure does not extend nationwide but is concentrated in the seat of government. The decision affects retail banking transactions, business operations, and cash distribution across La Paz. Bolivians needing cash or financial services in La Paz face material constraints until branches reopen - adding to the consumer and business stress that the protests have already imposed.

What is the political context?

Rodrigo Paz Pereira took office as Bolivia's president on November 8, 2025, winning a runoff election with 54.96% against former president Jorge Quiroga. The victory ended 20 years of MAS (Movimiento al Socialismo) governance - first under Evo Morales and then Luis Arce. Paz's PDC party committed to ending MAS-era policies including fuel subsidies, public-enterprise expansion, and currency controls. The first six months produced multiple crises: a fuel-quality scandal in February costing the hydrocarbons minister his job; ongoing fuel shortages; the controversial Law 1720 on agrarian land use; and the broader inflation and dollar-scarcity dynamics inherited from the previous administration. The current protests began as sectoral demands and escalated into a unified call for Paz's resignation as opposition movements consolidated around the broader political shift question.

Why have the protests intensified?

The COB declared an indefinite general strike on May 1 demanding a 20% wage increase and rejecting the closure of deficit-running state enterprises. The Federation of Altiplano Peasants of La Paz began road blockades the same week. Indigenous Amazon communities - which had marched from Pando for 24 days to oppose Law 1720 - added their force. The Paz government's repeal of Law 1720 on May 13 did not de-escalate the situation; by then, the demands had broadened to include Paz's resignation. The“March for Life” - pro-Evo Morales marchers from Caracollo, Oruro - began May 12 and reached El Alto on May 17, demanding Paz's removal. The fragmented opposition demands have consolidated around the single political demand: presidential resignation.

What is the economic context?

Bolivia faces its worst economic crisis in four decades. Year-on-year inflation reached 14% in April. The fiscal deficit is projected at 9% of GDP for 2026. The IMF projects a 3.3% GDP contraction; the World Bank projects 3.2%. The Paz government projects“slightly below 1%” growth - significantly more optimistic than international organizations. The country is running out of dollars - international reserves have collapsed from approximately $15 billion in 2014 to below $1 billion in 2025, prompting the previous MAS government to restrict dollar withdrawals and forcing the new Paz administration to authorize bank repayment of dollar savings held in restriction since 2023. Fuel shortages affect daily commerce. The natural-gas-export model that historically funded the Bolivian fiscal position has eroded as production declines and Argentina's energy independence reduces export demand.

What is the government's response?

President Paz has labelled the protests a“macabre plan” financed by narcotrafficking and designed to force his resignation and provide impunity to Evo Morales in pending judicial cases. The Bolivian Police Commander General Mirko Sokol has announced operations to clear blockade points. The Attorney General's office has warned of criminal and civil proceedings against blockade organizers. On May 16, 3,500 police and military personnel attempted to disperse blockades; 57 people were detained. The Paz government continues to insist on dialogue but refuses to consider resignation. The communication strategy emphasizes that“democracy is being held hostage” by minority groups using blockades as extortion against the state.

The Evo Morales march reaching La Paz: the column is positioned to enter the seat of government this week. The arrival could trigger major confrontation or force a negotiation. Paz government's negotiation posture: the president has refused to resign but signaled openness to dialogue. The negotiation outcome could include cabinet changes, policy concessions, or constitutional engagement. Military and police response: the May 16 operation produced 57 detentions. Larger operations could escalate violence; restraint could prolong the standoff. IMF engagement: Bolivia's economic crisis has triggered Harvard economist Ricardo Hausmann to call for“accelerated reforms” and international financing. IMF program negotiation could begin in coming weeks. Santa Cruz response: the relatively wealthier department has been less affected by the protests. Civic, political and social leaders are considering a joint posture on the national crisis.

What should investors and analysts watch next?Frequently Asked Questions Who is Rodrigo Paz Pereira?

Rodrigo Paz is Bolivia's conservative president, having taken office on November 8, 2025 after winning the October 2025 runoff election with 54.96% against former president Jorge Quiroga. He leads the Partido Demócrata Cristiano (Christian Democratic Party). His victory ended 20 years of MAS rule. Paz committed to ending fuel subsidies, restoring fiscal discipline, and reopening international financial access. He is the son of former President Jaime Paz Zamora.

What is the COB?

The Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) is Bolivia's main trade union confederation. Founded in 1952, it has historically played a major role in Bolivian political mobilization. The COB declared an indefinite general strike on May 1, 2026 demanding a 20% wage increase and rejecting privatization of state enterprises. The strike has anchored the broader social mobilization that now includes peasants, teachers, indigenous groups, transporters and pro-Morales activists.

How does this compare to past Bolivian crises?

Bolivia has experienced repeated political crises over recent decades, with several presidents forced from office before completing their terms. The 2003“Gas War” pushed President Sánchez de Lozada into exile. The 2019 crisis saw Evo Morales resign amid disputed elections. The current Paz crisis is structurally similar - mass mobilization, road blockades, generalized economic pressure - but distinguished by the underlying economic catastrophe of 14% inflation and dollar scarcity. The trajectory could include Paz's resignation, military intervention, negotiated cabinet changes, or extended standoff.

What is the role of Evo Morales?

Former president Evo Morales (2006-2019) remains a polarizing political figure. He faces judicial proceedings on alleged human trafficking charges. The Paz government has accused Morales of orchestrating the protests through allied social organizations. Morales has rejected this characterization and supported the demonstrators. The“March for Life” pro-Morales march from Caracollo to La Paz represents the most direct involvement of Morales' political network in the current crisis. The judicial fate of Morales is one of the political stakes in the broader confrontation.

What are the regional implications?

Bolivia's instability affects neighbors directly. The road blockades have closed transit routes between Chile, Peru and Brazil with implications for the Hidrovía and bilateral trade. Chilean and Peruvian energy supplies face pressure from Bolivian fuel-export disruption. Argentina has been observing the situation given the political proximity with the Milei reform agenda. The broader regional implication is that Bolivia is becoming a counter-example to the broader Latin American center-right transition - testing whether conservative reform can succeed against organized leftist opposition without major social fracture.

Connected Coverage

The earlier Bolivia La Paz siege context is in our La Paz siege readout. The OECD framework on global growth and inflation is in our OECD readout. The Argentina Hidrovía bid directly affected by Bolivian blockades is in our Hidrovía readout. The broader regional pre-open analysis is in our rebuild readout.

Reported by Sofia Gabriela Martinez for The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 19, 2026 - 16:00 BRT.

Read More from The Rio Times

Bolivia: La Paz Under Siege as Protests Turn Deadly Against New President Bolivia Sends 3,500 Troops as Protesters Demand President Resign Bolivia's Richest Man Pitches Harvard Plan to Avoid Collapse

-- Newsletter CTA -