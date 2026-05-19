Colombian Coffee Prices Crash 27% As Brazil's Harvest Rebounds

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Colombia · Agribusiness

Key Facts

- Colombia's domestic coffee price fell 26.8% year-on-year in April 2026. The internal coffee price reached 2,229,900 Colombian pesos per load (about $570 per 125-kilogram unit) - the second consecutive month below 2.3 million pesos. Brazil's harvest recovery is the primary driver.

- Brazil's 2026 coffee harvest is projected at 71.4 million bags. That represents a year-on-year growth of 11.5% from the drought-affected 2025 crop. The combined volume reshapes the global supply balance and creates structural downward pressure on Arabica futures prices.

- Colombian production collapsed 28.3% in the year through April 2026. National output reached 3.2 million 60-kilogram bags compared to 4.5 million the previous year. Persistent rains, the El Niño threat, and armed-group extortion in growing regions combined to depress the harvest.

- Global Arabica futures fell 18.34% in the first months of 2026. Bloomberg Línea reported the cumulative decline to roughly 280 cents per pound through March. Rabobank described the market as entering bearish territory due to elevated exports from Vietnam, Nicaragua and Honduras offsetting the Brazilian slowdown earlier in the year.

- The Colombian peso appreciation compounds the damage. Currency strengthening has produced losses of $500,000-$550,000 Colombian pesos (roughly $130-$140) per coffee load sold by national producers - exporter margins compressed from both the price and currency direction simultaneously.

- FARC dissidents have introduced per-tree extortion schemes. The Iván Díaz front in Huila has implemented payments of 100-300 Colombian pesos per coffee tree, with confirmed cases in Algeciras, Campoalegre and El Hobo municipalities. Armed extortion compounds producers' price and currency challenges with operational and security stress.

Colombia's coffee growers are paying the price of Brazil's harvest recovery. The internal price collapsed 26.8% year-on-year in April 2026 to its lowest level in two years. Brazil's projected 71.4 million-bag harvest - up 11.5% from the 2025 drought-affected crop - has reshaped the global supply balance and pushed Arabica futures down 18% in the first quarter alone. Colombia simultaneously lost 28.3% of its own production through weather, El Niño and FARC dissident extortion. The Colombian peso appreciation completes the squeeze. The Federación Nacional de Cafeteros is mobilizing relief programmes; Anif called it a“triad of challenges.” For one of Colombia's signature export sectors, 2026 is a structural shock the country had not been positioned for.

What did the data actually show?

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that Colombia's domestic coffee price fell to 2,229,900 Colombian pesos per load in April 2026 - a 26.8% year-on-year decline and the second consecutive month below the 2.3 million peso threshold. National production collapsed 28.3% to 3.2 million 60-kilogram bags in the year through April from 4.5 million the previous year. Exports dropped 15% over the same period. The Federación Nacional de Cafeteros (FNC), the country's coffee federation, attributed the price collapse to a combination of three structural factors: Brazil's harvest recovery, Colombian peso appreciation, and persistent climatic stress in Colombian growing regions. Anif, the Colombian financial-industry research association, labelled it a“triad of challenges” in its report on the sector's outlook.

Why is Brazil's recovery the primary driver?

Brazil is the world's largest coffee producer by a substantial margin. In 2025, Brazilian production was depressed by drought and high temperatures, reducing yields and temporarily pushing international prices higher - directly benefiting Colombian exporters who captured the price upside. For 2026, Brazilian production is projected at 71.4 million bags, a year-on-year growth of 11.5%. That single recovery is large enough to reshape the entire global supply balance. As markets began anticipating the additional supply, Arabica futures fell roughly 18% in the first quarter of 2026 alone. The Colombian internal price collapsed in lockstep. The mathematics of commodity markets means a single dominant supplier's recovery can completely offset smaller producers' losses - Colombia 's 28.3% national output drop did not stabilize prices because Brazil's expansion overwhelmed the global supply equation.

How does the Colombian peso appreciation compound the damage?

Coffee is priced internationally in US dollars. When the Colombian peso appreciates against the dollar, exporters receive fewer pesos for the same dollar revenue. The Federación Nacional de Cafeteros estimates currency appreciation has produced losses of 500,000-550,000 Colombian pesos per coffee load sold - roughly $130-$140 per 125-kilogram unit at current exchange rates. Combined with the 26.8% price decline, the dollar-per-load math for Colombian growers has deteriorated by more than a third year-on-year. Major Colombian producers are bearing both the price and currency direction simultaneously. The peso strength reflects Colombia's relative macroeconomic stability and capital inflow patterns - paradoxically positive macro indicators that translate to negative agricultural-sector outcomes.

What is the role of FARC dissident extortion?

Armed-group extortion in coffee-growing regions has intensified during 2026. FARC dissident groups, including the Iván Díaz front operating in Huila department - Colombia's largest coffee-producing region - have implemented schemes charging coffee growers a per-tree fee. The reported payments range from 100 to 300 Colombian pesos per tree, with confirmed cases in municipalities including Algeciras, Campoalegre and El Hobo. The economic impact is straightforward: with margin compression from price and currency, the additional extortion payments push some producers below the operational break-even point. Producers and community leaders have been threatened directly. The security dimension is now a material risk factor for Colombian coffee sector productivity beyond traditional weather and price variables. The combination of armed-group extortion and depressed margins risks accelerating rural depopulation in coffee-growing regions.

How does the Colombian government and FNC respond?

The Federación Nacional de Cafeteros has activated relief mechanisms including price floors for affected producers, technical assistance programmes, and direct dialogue with creditors to restructure producer debt. The Colombian government, under the Petro administration in its final months before the August 2026 transition, has limited fiscal room to provide substantial subsidies. The Petro government's response to armed-group extortion has been controversial - critics argue the“Total Peace” policy has provided space for dissident groups to expand operations. The August 2026 presidential transition to whichever candidate wins the upcoming election will reset the policy framework. Coffee-sector stabilization will likely be a central policy issue for the new administration regardless of party affiliation, given the sector's macroeconomic importance and rural-employment scale.

Arabica futures price trajectory: a recovery toward 320-340 cents per pound would relieve Colombian exporter pressure; further declines toward 240-260 would compound the crisis. Brazilian Arabica harvest realization: the 71.4 million-bag projection assumes normal weather through the remaining harvest months. Drought or excessive rain could compress the actual volume. El Niño 2026 trajectory: a strong El Niño event in the second half of 2026 could affect both Brazilian and Colombian harvests, complicating the supply outlook in both directions. Colombian peso exchange rate: a depreciation move would partially offset Colombian exporter margin compression. A continued strong peso compounds the damage. August presidential election outcome: the next Colombian president's approach to FARC dissidents and the rural-security framework will materially affect coffee-region operational conditions.

What should investors and analysts watch next?Frequently Asked Questions What does this mean for global coffee prices?

Lower global Arabica prices through 2026 and 2027. Robusta prices are also expected to fall - projections suggest a 2% decline in each of 2026 and 2027 after the 9% increase in 2025. The structural shift to lower prices reflects normalisation of global production after the 2024-2025 climate-related supply disruption. Consumer prices in Europe, North America, and Asia will lag the wholesale movement but should eventually moderate, with the largest beneficiaries being roasters and specialty cafe chains.

How does this compare to past Brazil-Colombia coffee cycles?

Colombian coffee has historically been positioned as a premium product commanding a price differential over Brazilian Arabica. The premium reflects altitude, varietal characteristics and processing methods. In good years for both countries, Colombian and Brazilian prices move together with the premium maintained. In years when Brazil produces less and Colombia stays steady, Colombian growers capture significant upside - which is precisely what happened in 2024-2025. The 2026 reversal returns the market to its baseline pattern.

What is the economic scale for Colombia?

Coffee remains a strategic Colombian export. The sector closed 2025 with a record harvest of 14.8 million 60-kilogram bags and exports of 13.3 million bags generating revenues of over $5.4 billion. The 2026 collapse - production down nearly 30% and prices down nearly 30% - implies a multi-billion-dollar hit to the sector's revenue contribution. The rural employment dimension is also significant: Colombian coffee involves hundreds of thousands of small producers across dozens of municipalities in the Andean coffee belt.

Could potential US tariffs on Brazilian coffee help Colombia?

Possibly, but unlikely on the scale that would reverse the current pressure. Analdex, the Colombian exporters' association, has noted potential US tariffs on Brazilian coffee imports as an upside risk factor. The US Supreme Court ruling against tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act reduced effective tariff rates including for Brazil. Without major shifts in US trade policy specifically targeting Brazilian coffee, the supply-side dynamics from Brazil's recovery dominate the price equation. Colombian exporters cannot rely on policy intervention to offset the structural supply shift.

What is the Federación Nacional de Cafeteros?

The FNC is the Colombian coffee federation, founded in 1927. It represents over 500,000 coffee-growing families and operates as a hybrid private-public organization with regulatory functions, marketing programmes (including the iconic Juan Valdez brand) and producer support mechanisms. The Federation's general manager German Bahamón has been managing the sector's response to the 2026 shock. The Federation's policy initiatives include the National Coffee Fund mechanism and direct producer payments during pricing emergencies.

Connected Coverage

The OECD warning on supply-side inflation and central-bank policy is in our OECD readout. The broader regional pre-open analysis is in our rebuild readout. The Big Oil return to Venezuela in the same Iran-war context is in our Venezuela readout. The Chile Q1 GDP analysis covering parallel commodity-export pressure is in our Chile readout.

Reported by Sofia Gabriela Martinez for The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 19, 2026 - 13:00 BRT.

Read More from The Rio Times

Colombia Stock Market Falls 0.98% as Election Risk Builds 12 Days From the Vote COLCAP Falls 0.98% to 2,101 as Warsh Fed Transition and CPI Shock Hit Colombian Equities Two Espriella Campaign Aides Killed in Colombia 15 Days Before Vote

-- Newsletter CTA -