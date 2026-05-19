Lok Sabha Notifies Joint Panel On Corporate Laws Amendment Bill

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The Lok Sabha Secretariat has officially notified the composition of the joint committee of Parliament on the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The list of members was published in the Lok Sabha Bulletin on Tuesday.

The joint committee, comprising members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, has been constituted to examine the proposed amendments to corporate laws aimed at further strengthening governance, ease of doing business, transparency, and regulatory oversight in the corporate sector.

Such joint committees are typically formed to scrutinise important legislation that has wide-ranging implications for companies, investors, and the economy.

The committee comprises 24 members in total, with 21 from the Lok Sabha and three from the Rajya Sabha.

Kamaljeet Sehraawat has been listed as the first member from the Lok Sabha, followed by prominent lawmakers including Mukeshkumar Chandrakaant Dalal, Sudheer Gupta, Baijayant Panda, Dr Nishikant Dubey, Tejasvi Surya, P. P. Chaudhary, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Shashank Mani, Varun Chaudhry, Km Sudha R, Dhanorkar Pratibha Suresh, Rahul Kaswan, Dimple Yadav, Mahua Moitra, Thiru Dayanidhi Maran, Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, Supriya Sule, Devesh Chandra Thakur, Anil Yeshwant Desai and Naresh Ganpat Mhaske.

From the Rajya Sabha, the nominated members are Vinod Shridhar Tawde, Sujeet Kumar, and Ujjwal Deorao Nikam.

The inclusion of senior and cross-party parliamentarians, including experienced voices from both Houses, indicates the importance the government and Parliament attach to reforming corporate laws.

The amendments are expected to address contemporary challenges, including digital compliance, strengthening the role of independent directors, enhancing shareholder protections, improving insolvency resolution processes, and aligning Indian corporate regulations with global best practices.

The formation of this joint committee comes at a time when India is focusing on attracting greater foreign investment and boosting domestic entrepreneurship.

Experts believe the proposed changes could simplify regulatory filings, reduce compliance burdens for smaller companies, and introduce stricter penalties for corporate fraud and mismanagement.

Once constituted, the joint committee will hold detailed deliberations and invite suggestions from stakeholders, including industry bodies such as the Confederation of Indian Industry, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, legal experts, regulators such as the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and the public at large.

The committee is expected to submit its report within a stipulated timeframe for further consideration by both Houses of Parliament.

This development is being seen as a significant step in the government's ongoing efforts to modernise India's corporate regulatory framework and position the country as a more attractive destination for global business.

The notification marks the formal commencement of legislative scrutiny of the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.