BAN Vs PAK, 2Nd Test: What Triggered Heated Exchange Between Litton Das And Mohammad Rizwan? Explained

Litton Das and Mohammad Rizwan were involved in a heated yet funny exchange on the penultimate day of the ongoing second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, May 19.

After being bundled out for 390 in the second innings, thanks to Mustafiqur Rahim's 137-run knock, Bangladesh set a 437-run target for Pakistan to chase. At the end of Day 4, the visitors posted a total of 316/7 in 75 overs, with Mohammad Rizwan and Sajid Khan batting on 75 and 8, respectively, and needing 121 runs to draw the series.

Skipper Shan Masood (71), Salman Ali Agha (71), and Babar Azam (47) all made valiant contributions to keep Pakistan's run chase afloat, but Bangladesh's spinners struck back late in the day to tilt the scales back in the hosts' favour, with Taijul Islam picking four wickets while conceding 113 runs in 31 overs.

Also Read: BAN vs PAK, 1st Test: Litton Das Brutally Taunts Mohammad Rizwan Behind the Stumps (WATCH)

Litton and Rizwan's Heated Exchange Goes Viral

Amid Pakistan's run chase, Litton Das and Mohammad Rizwan exchanged sharp words, triggering a fiery yet comical war of words between the two that quickly took social media by storm. The incident took place in the 72nd over when Rizwan, who completed his resilient fifty, was seemingly distracted by the persistent movement near the sightscreen, the Pakistani batter pulled away and complained to the on-field umpire.

However, Litton took an exception to the disruption, believing it was a deliberate tactic to slow down the game as the light began to fade on Day 4, sparking a verbal exchange between the two, and Mohammad Rizwan walked up to the on-field umpire to reiterate his complaint, asking the match officials to clear the area so play could safely resume.

Here's How The Conversation Took Place:

Litton Das: "Yeh kya kar rhe ho?" (What are you doing?)

Mohammad Rizwan: "Woh dekh wo dekh wo khada hai." (Look at him, look at him, he's standing there.)

Litton: "Udhar kya dekh rahe ho? Idhar batting karo." (Why are you looking there? Bat over here.)

Rizwan: "Yeh tera kaam hai, mera kaam hai ya umpire ka?" (Is this your job, my job, or the umpire's?)

Litton: "50 ho gayi, ab acting shuru ho jayegi." (It's a fifty now, the acting will start.)

HUGE VERBAL CLASH BETWEEN MOHAMMAD RIZWAN AND LITON DAS..!!! - Rizwan was complaining about the side screen, Liton Das interfered and had an argument with Rizwan Das: "Yeh kya kar rhe ho?"Rizwan: "Woh dekh wo dekh wo khada hai"Litton: "Udhar kya dekh rahe ho?... twitter/6ZZUFcRQ4O

- Abdullah. (@Abdullahh_56) May 19, 2026

In between the verbal exchange involving Litton Das and Mohammad Rizwan, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto hilariously mocked Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter, saying,“Hum is overacting ka fifty paise kaatenge!" (We'll deduct 50 paise for this overacting), a legendary dialogue of Akshay Kumar from the popular Bollywood Movie Hera Pheri.

The verbal exchange might have been heated, but turned out to be comical, as the conversation appeared to be caught perfectly by the stump microphones, giving fans a raw, unfiltered look into the mind games taking place on the field.

Pakistan Aiming for the First Win of the Test Series

Meanwhile, Pakistan need 121 runs across three sessions on the final day to clinch a victory and conclude the two-match Test series on a level note, keeping their hope for a 1-1 draw alive.

Pakistan lost the series opener by 104 runs in Mirpur, marking their first-ever Test defeat on Bangladeshi soil. Chasing a 268-run target, the hosts were bundled out for 163 in 52.5 overs, despite bdullah Fazaz's gritty 66-run innings, Nahid Khan's five-wicket haul, and Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam's two scalps each dismantled Pakistan's batting line-up on a historic final day in Mirpur.

That loss has put immense pressure on Shan Masood's side, turning this final day in Sylhet into a desperate battle for survival and pride. It remains to be seen how Pakistan approaches the daunting final day or whether Bangladesh's spin-heavy attack will cleanly wrap up the remaining three wickets to secure a monumental, clean-sweep series victory.

Also Read: BAN vs PAK, 1st Test: Salman Ali Agha's Words Haunt Pakistan as Bangladesh Clinch Historic Victory