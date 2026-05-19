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First Mining Gold Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:43 AM EST - First Mining Gold Corp.: Announced final results from the 2025 exploration drilling program at its Duparquet Gold Project located in the Abitibi region of Quebec. North Zone Target highlights include DUP25-056 returning 15.14 g/t over 5.0 m, including 73.40 g/t over 1.0m,and 1.88 g/t Au over 16.9 m, including 5.85 g/t Au over 2.70 m, and DUP25-063 returning 2.97 g/t Au over 11.5 m, including 7.04 g/t Au over 1.7 m. Minuit Target returns 9.87 g/t Au over 2.75 m, including 17.90 g/t Au over 0.7 m in DUP25-070, and DUP25-076 returns 5.53 g/t Au over 5.3 m, including 19.6 g/t Au over 0.5 m. First Mining Gold Corp. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $0.48.
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