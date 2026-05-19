Umicore - Transparency Notification By JP Morgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.
|Date on which the threshold was crossed
|Date of notification
|Direct voting rights after the transaction
|Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
|Total
|13 May 2026
|18 May 2026
|3.17%
|0.02%
|3.19%
Notification from JP Morgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.:
The notification contains the following information:
- Date of notification: 18 May 2026 Date on which the threshold is crossed: 13 May 2026 Threshold of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments crossed upwards: 3% Notification by: JP Morgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. Denominator: 246,400,000 Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here.
About Umicore
Umicore is a global advanced materials and recycling Group. Leveraging decades of expertise in materials science, metallurgy, chemistry, and metals management, Umicore transforms precious and critical metals into functional technologies that enable everyday applications. Its unique circular business model ensures that these critical elements are continuously refined and recycled, to be reintegrated in new applications.
Umicore's four Business Groups – Catalysis, Recycling, Specialty Materials and Battery Materials Solutions – offer materials and solutions addressing resource scarcity and the growing need for functional materials for clean technologies, clean mobility and a connected world. Through tailored and cutting-edge products and processes they drive innovation and sustainability.
Umicore generates the majority of its revenues from, and focuses most of its R&D efforts on, clean mobility and recycling. Its overriding goal of sustainable value creation is rooted in developing, producing and recycling materials for a better life.
Umicore's industrial, commercial and R&D activities, with more than 11,000 employees, are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. Group revenues (excluding metal) reached € 3.6 billion (turnover of € 19.4 billion) in 2025.
For more information
|Caroline Kerremans
|+32 2 227 72 21
|...
|Bart Heylen
|+32 2 227 73 09
|...
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