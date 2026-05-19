IPL 2026: Marsh's 96 Powers LSG To 220/5 Despite RR's Late Fightback

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 19 (IANS) Opening batter Mitchell Marsh fell four runs short of a deserved century, but his blistering knock, coupled with Josh Inglis' 60 and their strong partnership, laid the foundation for Lucknow Super Giants' imposing 220/5 against Rajasthan Royals in their must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday.

On a batting-friendly surface, LSG's top order tore into Rajasthan's attack from the outset, with Marsh and Inglis producing a breathtaking opening partnership that left the hosts chasing the game for large parts of the innings. While Rajasthan pulled things back slightly in the middle overs through young leg-spinner Yash Raj Punja, Marsh's sustained assault and a late flourish from Rishabh Pant ensured LSG crossed the 220-mark.

Asked to bat first, LSG wasted no time taking the aggressive route. Marsh welcomed Jofra Archer with a four and a six in the opening over before Inglis joined the carnage against debutant Sushant Mishra. The Australian wicketkeeper-batter smashed a 99-metre six and followed it up with a flurry of boundaries as Rajasthan's bowlers struggled for control.

The Power-play yielded 83 without loss, one of LSG's best starts this season, with both batters targeting pace and exploiting the short boundaries square of the wicket. Inglis was particularly inventive, using ramps, slices, and pick-up shots to unsettle the bowlers, while Marsh relied on brute power and clean ball-striking.

The pair brought up a 100-run partnership in just 7.6 overs as Rajasthan desperately searched for a breakthrough. Punja eventually delivered one in the ninth over, deceiving Inglis with a turning delivery that crashed into middle stump. Inglis departed after a dazzling 60 off 29 balls, studded with seven fours and three sixes.

Nicholas Pooran briefly maintained the momentum with two sixes during his 16 off 11 balls, but Punja struck again to remove the left-hander and finish with impressive figures of 2-35.

Despite those wickets, Marsh continued to dominate. He brought up his half-century in 27 balls and punished anything remotely short or overpitched. Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, and Brijesh Sharma all faced the full force of Marsh's hitting as the Australian repeatedly cleared the ropes down the ground and through midwicket.

Pant, returning to the middle after Pooran's dismissal, initially took time before unleashing a few trademark strokes late in the innings, including a towering six over long-on and an audacious scoop off Archer.

Marsh looked set for a memorable century before chaos unfolded in the final over. Pant was first run out after a mix-up while trying to reclaim strike, and Marsh himself perished for 96 off 57 balls attempting a second run to keep the strike. His innings featured 11 fours and five sixes and powered LSG to a total that still looked formidable despite Rajasthan's improved finish at the death.

Archer ended with 1-39 but also featured in two run-outs in a dramatic final over, while Punja emerged as Rajasthan's standout bowler on an otherwise punishing evening for the hosts.

Brief scores:

Lucknow Super Giants 220/5 in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 96, Josh Inglis 60; Yash Raj Punja 2-35, Jofra Archer 1-39) against Rajasthan Royals