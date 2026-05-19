Centerbase Selects Avidxchange As The Exclusive Partner To Power Embedded Payments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AvidXchange's Accounts Payable as a Service solution enables frictionless payments, enhanced security, and greater control directly within Centerbase's legal practice management platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange, a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for mid-market businesses and their suppliers, today announced that it has been selected by Centerbase, a leading provider of legal practice management software, as the exclusive partner to power embedded payments through its Accounts Payable as a Service solution. This solution delivers a modernized payment workflow designed specifically for the operational, compliance, and security needs of today's law firms.

Accounts Payable as a Service is AvidXchange's fully managed, embedded solution that enables accounting systems and ERP providers, such as Centerbase, to support the entire payment workflow directly within their own platforms. Through this integration, Centerbase customers can view unpaid invoices, then select, initiate, and approve payments in just a few clicks. Once approved, AvidXchange executes the payment on behalf of the customers in as little as 24 hours, helping finance teams streamline payment execution by eliminating the need to print checks, enter account information, and submit payments across multiple platforms while providing greater control over payment timing. With AvidXchange, businesses can spend up to 80% less time managing the AP process, helping law firms reduce administrative burden and operate more efficiently.

In addition, finance teams gain full visibility into payment status, greater control over a more efficient payment process, and added protection against fraud through secure digital payment methods, built-in controls, and fewer manual payment processes. Centerbase customers also gain access to AvidXchange's payment network of more than 1.5 million suppliers, enabling them to pay suppliers through the methods that best meet their needs without ever leaving the Centerbase software.

“Law firms operate in a uniquely high-stakes and strictly compliant financial environment while balancing the day-to-day demands of serving clients,” said Michael Praeger, CEO and Co-Founder of AvidXchange.“By embedding payment automation directly into Centerbase, we help law firms spend less time on back-office work and more time focused on client needs.”

“Our goal is to simplify crucial workflows for our customers, and partnering with AvidXchange allows us to do exactly that,” said Michael Dunn, CEO of Centerbase.“AvidXchange brings deep expertise in automating payments for highly regulated, complex industries, and their proven supplier network and embedded capabilities make them the right partner for our platform and our customers.”

To learn more about AvidXchange's AP as a Service solution for Centerbase, please visit:

About AvidXchange®

AvidXchange is a leading provider in accounts payable (AP) automation, offering intelligent AP software and payment solutions specifically designed for mid-market businesses and their suppliers. With 25 years of industry experience, AvidXchange modernizes the way businesses manage their expenses and payments by offering AI-enhanced software coupled with support from experts. Empowering over 8,000 growth-driven businesses, AvidXchange increases efficiency, control, and visibility in financial operations and has securely processed payments to more than 1.5 million suppliers through its proprietary payment network over the past five years. Additionally, AvidXchange is a licensed money transmitter for B2B payments in the United States, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services, as well as all other states that require AvidXchange to have a license. For more information, visit avidxchange.

Media Contact:

Alexis Riddick

Public Relations Manager

AvidXchange

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