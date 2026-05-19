The Splintering Truth: 78% Of Wood Deck Owners Regret Their Choice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New national survey reveals how maintenance headaches and durability concerns are driving a shift toward low-maintenance alternatives

WINCHESTER, Va., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, many homeowners are heading outside – but not always to relax. According to a new national survey conducted by Atomik Research, 78% of homeowners with wood decks say they regret their choice of material, pointing to ongoing maintenance, durability and appearance as their biggest frustrations. The findings underscore changing homeowner priorities, with performance, longevity and low upkeep increasingly driving material decisions.

“Your deck should be a place to unwind, not another weekend chore,” said Jodi Lee, senior vice president of marketing for Trex Company, the world's largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing.“Homeowners are rethinking what they want from their outdoor spaces and gravitating toward high-performance materials that deliver lasting beauty without constant maintenance.”

Backyard Retreat or High-Maintenance Hassle?

Nearly all survey respondents (96%) say their deck plays an important role in how they relax, entertain and spend time at home, making material choice more important than ever. For many wood deck owners, the reality doesn't live up to expectations.



It's all about appearances: Weathering (56%), staining or painting (45%), and fading or discoloration (44%) rank among the most common pain points for homeowners with wood decks. More than half (55%) of wood deck owners say they avoid using their decks due to maintenance needs, repairs or worn appearance.



Time and money: Wood deck owners are nearly 60% more likely than composite owners to report“much more than expected” maintenance after choosing wood.



43% of wood deck owners spend more than 10 hours per year on maintenance. 76% spend at least $100 annually to keep their decks in shape.



Composite vs. Wood: Less Maintenance, More Enjoyment

The survey found that homeowners with decks made from composite material report fewer concerns overall compared to their wood deck neighbors. Composite owners are nearly four times more likely to say they experience“no issues at all” (17% vs. just 4% of wood deck owners) and nearly twice as likely to say they have“no regret” about their material choice than wood deck owners.

When it comes to longevity, 70% of composite deck owners say their deck has maintained its appearance over time vs. a significantly lower 50% of wood owners. In fact, wood deck owners are twice as likely to say their deck has not maintained its appearance over time compared with composite owners (34% vs. 17%).

“Homeowners invest in their decks to enhance how they live at home, not to take on another ongoing project,” noted Lee.“When upkeep starts to outweigh enjoyment, it's clear why so many are turning to high-performance alternatives that deliver lasting beauty with far less effort.”

Composite decking, like Trex, delivers long-term performance and requires minimal upkeep. Designed for maximum durability, it resists mold, fading and staining* and won't rot, crack or warp like wood. It's also insect-resistant and splinter-free, making it safer and more comfortable for families with kids and pets.

With composite decking homeowners never need to worry about sanding, staining or sealing. An occasional soap-and-water cleaning* maintains performance and aesthetics for years to come. Trex composite decking, for example, is backed by up to 50-year limited warranties.

It's no surprise then that composite decking owners report higher satisfaction and confidence in long-term performance than wood deck owners with 82% saying they are confident their deck will last 15-20 years with minimal upkeep. Conversely, about 40% of wood owners report having little to no confidence they'll have a functional/attractive deck down the line.

Desire for Worry-Free Outdoor Living Drives Deck Do-overs

With 86% of deck owners reporting they use their decks daily or a few times a week during peak season, material choice that delivers lasting performance is key. Of the survey respondents actively considering adding a deck to their homes, 74% cited durability as the most important factor in choosing decking material. And when asked what they would choose if building a new deck today, nearly four in 10 (39%) wood deck owners said they would opt for composite, citing performance and aesthetics as top considerations.

“At the end of the day, a deck should give something back to the homeowner – more time, more comfort and more reasons to gather,” added Lee.“As expectations for outdoor living continue to evolve, we see a clear move toward solutions that make it easier to create spaces people truly enjoy without compromise.”

Trex offers the industry's largest selection of wood-alternative decking and railing designs sold through home centers and specialty retailers nationwide. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company also offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes lighting, fencing, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, lattice, privacy screens, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex brand.

For more information, visit Trex or visit to order free decking samples.

SOURCE: 2026 Wood Regret Survey, Atomik Research*For details, visit and

About the Survey

The 2026 Wood Regret Survey was commissioned by Trex Company and conducted by Atomik Research, an independent market research firm. An online survey, fielded between March 26-31, 2026, was completed by 2,000 single-family homeowners across the U.S., including 750 with a wood deck, 750 with a composite deck, and 500 who do not currently have a deck but are considering adding one. The margin of error for the overall sample is +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent.

At a Glance Survey Highlights



78% of wood deck owners regret their material choice, citing maintenance, durability and appearance as top concerns

Durability drives decisions:

74% say durability is the most important factor

Maintenance is a major burden:



43% spend more than 10 hours per year on upkeep

76% spend $100 or more annually maintaining their deck

Weathering and wear are widespread issues:



56% cite weathering as a top pain point



45% point to staining or painting

44% report fading or discoloration

Composite decking delivers fewer headaches:



17% report no common decking pain points (vs. 4% of wood owners)

70% say their deck maintains its appearance over time (vs. 50% of wood owners)

Maintenance impacts enjoyment:

55% of wood deck owners avoid using their deck at least occasionally due to upkeep needs

Composite owners report higher satisfaction and confidence:



77% are satisfied with performance (vs. 65% of wood owners)

82% are confident their deck will last 15-20 years with minimal maintenance (vs. 43% of wood owners)

Homeowners are rethinking material choices: 39% of wood deck owners would choose composite over wood if building today (based on performance and aesthetics)

About Trex Company

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world's #1 brand of sustainable, wood-alternative decking and residential railing, and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. Boasting the industry's strongest distribution network, Trex sells products through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America's Most Trusted ® Outdoor Deckin ^ for the past 6 years (2021-2026). The company also holds a place on Barron's list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies (2024 and 2025), was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek, ranked as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor's Business Daily, and named the Sustainable Brand Leader in the decking category by Green Builder Media for the 15th consecutive year. For more information, visit. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand's YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

^Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2026 America's Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit .

Contact: Corinne Racine or Carly Rasmussen

L.C. Williams & Associates

312/565-3900

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at