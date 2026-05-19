Hercules Cultural Festival Returns June 7 At Hanna Ranch Park

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Hercules Cultural Festival returns on Sunday, June 7, 2026, bringing a full day of music, performances, food, culture, and community celebration to Hercules. The free community festival will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Hanna Ranch Park in Hercules.

Hosted by the City of Hercules and the Bay Front Chamber of Commerce, the annual festival celebrates the diversity and cultural traditions that help make Hercules a vibrant and connected community. The event will feature cultural dance groups, martial arts demonstrations, youth and community performances, live music by Papa Joe & The New Deal, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, retail vendors, community exhibitors, and kids activities. Kids Workshop kits will be provided and hosted by Home Depot.

The festival attracts over 7,000 attendees from Hercules, surrounding communities, and the greater Bay Area. Free shuttle service will be available to and from the Hercules Community Center and Hanna Ranch Park from noon to 7:00 p.m. Festival attendees are encouraged to bring canned food donations, with one free raffle ticket provided per donated item.

Entertainment scheduled throughout the festival features performers and community groups of all ages:

11:00 a.m. Solis Martial Arts

11:30 a.m. LGNDS Dance Studio

12:00 p.m. Aloha Hula

12:30 p.m. Center for Laos Studies Cultural Performers

1:00 p.m. Yee's Martial Arts

1:30 p.m. Hercules High School Marching Band

2:00 p.m. Live music by Papa Joe & The New Deal

3:45 p.m. Music Repertoire

4:00 p.m. Ballet Folklorico de Ricardo Velazquez

4:30 p.m. Ta'ere Tia'i Polynesian Dance Group

5:00 p.m. Sama Martial Arts

5:30 p.m. Kultura International Dance Ensemble

More than 50 vendors and exhibitors, in addition to food vendors, are expected to participate in this year's festival. Participating food vendors include Chocolates by Nikki, Crockett Cocina, Curbside Kitchen, Curry & Combo, D&T Kitchen, Dream Bowlz, Hella Bomb Tacos, Gaga's Rollin Diner, Green Panda Eats, Kona Ice, Fusion Bites, Irie's Bites, Kingsley Eats, Menchie's Dole Whip Floats, Shaw's Texas Style BBQ, Sushi Obsession, and Taqueria La Cocina. Margaritas and beer will also be available for purchase during the festival.

The 2026 Hercules Cultural Festival is sponsored by Phillips 66, Kaiser Permanente, and East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD).

Event Details

Hercules Cultural Festival

Sunday, June 7, 2026

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Hanna Ranch Park

2480 Refugio Valley Road

Hercules, California

Free Admission

For updates and event information, visit:

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About the Organizers

Originally launched in 1980, the Hercules Cultural Festival was a longtime community tradition for more than 30 years before returning in 2023 through a partnership between the City of Hercules and the Bay Front Chamber of Commerce and. Today, the festival continues to celebrate cultural diversity, local businesses, arts, music, food, and community connection for residents and visitors throughout the greater Bay Area.

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